Explained: How the President is elected

Thursday, June 09, 2022
Who votes to elect the President of India, and how are the votes weighted? We explain the process.

Written by Anisha Dutta , Edited by Explained Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 9, 2022 7:16:02 pm
The next occupant of the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be announced on July 21. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The Election Commission on Thursday (June 9) announced July 18 as the date of electing the next President of India, with the result on July 21. The tenure of incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 25.

As per Article 62 of the Constitution, an election to fill the vacancy caused by the expiration of the term of office of the outgoing President is required to be completed before the expiration of the term. The notification for election should be issued on or after the 60th day before the expiry of the term.

Who elects the President?

The President is elected by the members of an electoral college consisting of elected members of both Houses of Parliament, and elected members of the Legislative Assemblies of all states as well as Delhi and Puducherry.

The nominated members of either Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or Assemblies are not eligible to vote, and nor are members of Legislative Councils.

How is the President elected?

The Constitution mandates that the election to the President shall be by secret ballot.

According to Article 55 (3), the election is held in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote. In this system, the elector has to mark preferences against the names of the candidates.

The elector can mark as many preferences as the number of candidates. While the marking of the first preference is compulsory for the ballot paper to be valid, other preferences are optionall. If there are five candidates for example, the voter will give five preferences. It is mandatory to give a first preference for the vote to be valid, but if the voter doesn’t give other preferences, the vote will still be valid.

How is the winner determined?

The votes are weighted. For each MLA, the value is determined by the total population of the state divided by the number of MLAs, further divided by 1000. The value of each MLA’s vote, therefore, varies from state to state, from a high of 208 in UP to a low of 7 in Sikkim. The values of the votes in the Assembly add up to 5.43 lakh.

A similar total is assigned to the two Houses of Parliament, which have 776 MPs. The value of each MP’s vote, therefore, works out to 5.43 lakh/776 = 700.

The total value of the electoral pool is the sum of the vote values from the Assemblies and the two Houses, or 10.86 lakh.

The winner is the candidate who polls the most votes out of this pool.

