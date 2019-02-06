Explained: How Tejashwi’s reservation yatra could set the agenda for 2019 polls

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will embark on a ‘Berozgaari Hatao, Aarakshan Badhao (Remove Unemployment, Increase Reservation) Yatra from February 7. Ever since the 10 per cent reservation for EWS in general category was announced, Tejashwi has been raising the pitch on increasing reservation for OBCs and SC/STs.

Advertising

OBCs and SC/STs are the RJD’s natural constituency, and by sharpening the backward-forward binary in Bihar, a state that is riven by caste faultlines, Tejashwi hopes to be able to neutralize the BJP’s attempts to consolidate Hindu votes while polarising the electorate on communal lines.

In the first leg of the three-day trip, Tejashwi will visit Darbhanga, Supaul and Bhagalpur. All these Lok Sabha segments have good OBC and Extremely Backward Castes (EBC) populations.

The RJD has a Lok Sabha MP from Bhagalpur. In the 2014 elections, at the height of the Narendra Modi wave, Shailesh Kumar alias Bulo Mandal had defeated the BJP’s Syed Shahnawaz Hussain after receiving huge support from the EBC Gangota community.

The RJD sees this election as an opportunity to consolidate its core votes. Tejashwi has been off the mark faster than both the BJP and JD(U), and hopes to set the agenda rather than play catch-up responding to his opponents.

In time, the demand for increasing the reservation could become the RJD’s main election plank. Tejashwi has demanded that the cap be raised to 90 per cent. He demands reservation in proportion to the population of castes or caste groups.

This is an idea that the BJP is not comfortable with. Tejashwi says now that the Centre has brought in a 10 per cent EWS quota, the Supreme Court-mandated cap has already been breached. By setting out on his reservation yatra, he may well have made one of the decisive moves of the 2019 election campaign.

Advertising

Don’t miss: Is Magnetic north pole drifting fast towards Russia?