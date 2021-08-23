Explained: How states have different Covid-19 rules for those taking flights in

August 23, 2021 1:44:25 pm
As more people continue to get vaccinated across the country, an increasing number of states are now offering exemption from RT-PCR testing requirements to vaccinated passengers traveling into their jurisdictions.
In addition to Covid-19 testing requirements, states are also doing away with the quarantine rules for those who are fully or partially inoculated against the disease. But despite the economy being opened up progressively, the rules being put in place across states present a mishmash of discordant stipulations that could end up confusing air travellers.
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
Why is RT-PCR testing important for travellers?
Several state and city administrations had imposed the requirement for passengers to have their RT-PCR tests conducted at least 48 hours before traveling to prevent anyone infected with coronavirus from traveling into their jurisdictions and thereby containing the spread of the pandemic. With the inoculation drive gaining momentum, several states have done away with this requirement.
How are states updating their travel guidelines?
While some states have completely done away with any testing requirement, some are exempting passengers who have been vaccinated from getting tested before travelling. However, there are still a number of states and cities that are compulsorily seeking RT-PCR test certificates — in some cases even when the passengers are fully-vaccinated.
Is there a set of central guidelines for vaccinated travellers?
While the Union government has advised states that those who are fully vaccinated do not need RT-PCR test certificates to travel, some states have continued to insist for pre-arrival or on-arrival testing.
|Jurisdiction
|RT-PCR requirement
|Note
|Andaman & Nicobar
|Mandatory
|Test to be taken within 48 hours of travel
|Andhra Pradesh
|No requirement
|Assam
|Mandatory on-arrival testing
|Exempt if in possession of negative RT-PCR and final vaccination certificates
|Bihar
|Mandatory only if travelling to Darbhanga from Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab
|Test to be taken within 72 hours of travel
|Chandigarh
|Exempt if fully vaccinated
|For non-vaccinated, test to be taken within 72 hours of travel
|Chhattisgarh
|Mandatory
|Test to be taken within 96 hours of travel
|Delhi
|No requirement
|Goa
|Exempt if fully vaccinated
|
|Gujarat
|No requirement, except Surat, where exempt if fully-vaccinated
|For non-vaccinated, test to be taken within 72 hours of travel
|Haryana
|No requirement
|Himachal Pradesh
|No requirement
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Mandatory in Jammu, advised in Srinagar
|For Srinagar, passengers not in possession of RT-PCR required to undergo RAT test upon arrival
|Jharkhand
|Mandatory
|Test to be taken within 72 hours of travel
|Karnataka
|Mandatory for those arriving from Maharashtra and Kerala
|Test to be taken within 72 hours of travel
|Kerala
|Exempt if fully vaccinated
|For the non-vaccinated, test to be taken within 72 hours of travel
|Ladakh
|Mandatory
|Test to be taken within 96 hours of travel
|Madhya Pradesh
|No requirement
|Manipur
|Exempt if fully vaccinated
|
|Maharashtra
|Exempt if fully vaccinated
|
|Meghalaya
|Exempt if fully vaccinated
|For non-vaccinated, mandatory RT-PCR testing upon arrival.
|Mizoram
|Mandatory
|
|Nagaland
|Exempt if fully vaccinated
|
|Odisha
|No requirement
|Punjab
|Exempt if fully vaccinated
|For non-vaccinated, test to be taken within 72 hours of travel
|Rajasthan
|Exempt if partially vaccinated
|For non-vaccinated, test to be taken within 72 hours of travel
|Sikkim
|Exempt if fully vaccinated
|For partially vaccinated, RT-PCR test to be mandatorily done within 72 hours of travel.
|Tamil Nadu
|Requirement only for passengers arriving from Kerala, exempt if fully vaccinated
|For non-vaccinated, test to be taken within 72 hours of travel
|Telangana
|No requirement
|Tripura
|Mandatory
|Test to be taken within 72 hours of travel
|Uttarakhand
|Exempt if fully vaccinated
|
|Uttar Pradesh
|
|
|West Bengal
|Exempt if fully vaccinated, except if arriving from Pune, Mumbai or Chennai
|For arrivals from Pune, Mumbai and Chennai, and other non-vaccinated travellers, test to be done within 72 hours of travel.
Source: IndiGo, SpiceJet
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-