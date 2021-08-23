Explained: How states have different Covid-19 rules for those taking flights in

As more people continue to get vaccinated across the country, an increasing number of states are now offering exemption from RT-PCR testing requirements to vaccinated passengers traveling into their jurisdictions.

In addition to Covid-19 testing requirements, states are also doing away with the quarantine rules for those who are fully or partially inoculated against the disease. But despite the economy being opened up progressively, the rules being put in place across states present a mishmash of discordant stipulations that could end up confusing air travellers.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Why is RT-PCR testing important for travellers?

Several state and city administrations had imposed the requirement for passengers to have their RT-PCR tests conducted at least 48 hours before traveling to prevent anyone infected with coronavirus from traveling into their jurisdictions and thereby containing the spread of the pandemic. With the inoculation drive gaining momentum, several states have done away with this requirement.

How are states updating their travel guidelines?

While some states have completely done away with any testing requirement, some are exempting passengers who have been vaccinated from getting tested before travelling. However, there are still a number of states and cities that are compulsorily seeking RT-PCR test certificates — in some cases even when the passengers are fully-vaccinated.

Is there a set of central guidelines for vaccinated travellers?

While the Union government has advised states that those who are fully vaccinated do not need RT-PCR test certificates to travel, some states have continued to insist for pre-arrival or on-arrival testing.

Jurisdiction RT-PCR requirement Note Andaman & Nicobar Mandatory Test to be taken within 48 hours of travel Andhra Pradesh No requirement Assam Mandatory on-arrival testing Exempt if in possession of negative RT-PCR and final vaccination certificates Bihar Mandatory only if travelling to Darbhanga from Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab Test to be taken within 72 hours of travel Chandigarh Exempt if fully vaccinated For non-vaccinated, test to be taken within 72 hours of travel Chhattisgarh Mandatory Test to be taken within 96 hours of travel Delhi No requirement Goa Exempt if fully vaccinated For exemption, 14 days after second dose should elapse. For non-vaccinated, test to be taken within 72 hours of travel. Gujarat No requirement, except Surat, where exempt if fully-vaccinated For non-vaccinated, test to be taken within 72 hours of travel Haryana No requirement Himachal Pradesh No requirement Jammu & Kashmir Mandatory in Jammu, advised in Srinagar For Srinagar, passengers not in possession of RT-PCR required to undergo RAT test upon arrival Jharkhand Mandatory Test to be taken within 72 hours of travel Karnataka Mandatory for those arriving from Maharashtra and Kerala Test to be taken within 72 hours of travel Kerala Exempt if fully vaccinated For the non-vaccinated, test to be taken within 72 hours of travel Ladakh Mandatory Test to be taken within 96 hours of travel Madhya Pradesh No requirement Manipur Exempt if fully vaccinated For exemption, 15 days after second dose should elapse. For non-vaccinated, test to be taken within 72 hours of travel. Maharashtra Exempt if fully vaccinated For exemption, 15 days after second dose should elapse. For non-vaccinated, test to be taken within 72 hours of travel. Meghalaya Exempt if fully vaccinated For non-vaccinated, mandatory RT-PCR testing upon arrival. Mizoram Mandatory All passengers to be subject to mandatory RAT test upon arrival. Pre-arrival RT-PCR done within 48 hours mandatory for quarantine exemption. Nagaland Exempt if fully vaccinated Passengers with single dose to be exempt from on arrival testing but will have to undergo 7 days home quarantine. For non-vaccinated, RT-PCR test to be taken within 72 hours of travel. Odisha No requirement Punjab Exempt if fully vaccinated For non-vaccinated, test to be taken within 72 hours of travel Rajasthan Exempt if partially vaccinated For non-vaccinated, test to be taken within 72 hours of travel Sikkim Exempt if fully vaccinated For partially vaccinated, RT-PCR test to be mandatorily done within 72 hours of travel. Tamil Nadu Requirement only for passengers arriving from Kerala, exempt if fully vaccinated For non-vaccinated, test to be taken within 72 hours of travel Telangana No requirement Tripura Mandatory Test to be taken within 72 hours of travel Uttarakhand Exempt if fully vaccinated For exemption, 15 days after second dose should elapse. For non-vaccinated, test to be taken within 72 hours of travel. Uttar Pradesh Mandatory for those arriving into Lucknow from Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Kerala, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura & Maharashtra. Mandatory on-arrival testing for those arriving into Agra. Exempt if fully vaccinated for those arriving into Varanasi. Exempt if fully vaccinated for those arriving in Bareilly. Mandatory on-arrival testing for those arriving into Kanpur from Delhi Lucknow arrivals to get test done within 96 hours of travel. Varanasi non-vaccinated to get test done within 72 hours of travel. Bareilly non-vaccinated to get test done within 72 hours of travel. West Bengal Exempt if fully vaccinated, except if arriving from Pune, Mumbai or Chennai For arrivals from Pune, Mumbai and Chennai, and other non-vaccinated travellers, test to be done within 72 hours of travel.

Source: IndiGo, SpiceJet