scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, November 06, 2021
MUST READ

Explained: How should candidates use the OMR sheets introduced by CBSE for Class X, XII exams

The board will be using Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets for the first time in the Term-1 examinations to be held for Class XII, X students on Nov 16 and 17, respectively

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: November 6, 2021 5:00:27 pm
The board will provide OMR sheets to schools, which they will have to download in advance and keep under lock-and-key until the date of the examination. (Representational)

With the CBSE Term-1 examinations for both classes X and XII to be entirely in the form of multiple-choice questions, the board will use OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheets for the first time. The Term-1 examinations will be conducted in the offline mode and will begin on November 16 for Class XII students and on November 17 for Class X students.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Schools to hold practice sessions

The board will provide OMR sheets to schools, which they will have to download in advance and keep under lock-and-key until the date of the examination. Detailed guidelines have been sent to schools on the use of OMR sheets for exams and the board has instructed them to hold practice sessions for students on how to use them.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Each sheet will have space for answering 60 questions, irrespective of the number of questions in a given exam. Answers given in circles and boxes marked beyond the maximum number of questions in a paper will not be evaluated.

Darken chosen option, write it in box


For each question, the sheet will have four circles labelled a, b, c and d. Once they decide on the answer, the candidates will have to completely darken the circle pertaining to the chosen option. The four circles will be followed by a blank box. Candidates will also have to write their chosen option a, b, c or d in the blank box. The reply written in the box will be treated as final.

The board has advised candidates to first mark their response by darkening the circle and fill the box only after they are fully satisfied with the answer. “Purpose of giving a box is only that if any candidate wishes to change the response, the same (should) be written in the box,” states a letter by the Controller of Examinations to all school heads.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

Use only blue/black pens

After the blank box, there will be another circle with the relevant question number written in it. Candidates will have to darken this circle if they will not be attempting the question.

The board has also instructed candidates to use only blue or black ball-point pens for filling the OMR sheets. Using a pencil will be considered “use of unfair means” and action will be taken against the candidate.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

More Explained

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

Nov 06: Latest News

Advertisement