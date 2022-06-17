Explained: How Saudi big money has shaken up golf’s status quo

This week, Brookline, Massachusetts is hosting the ‘toughest test in golf’, as the US Open is often described as. But the last few weeks can also be referred to as the ‘toughest test of golf’ as developments on the course and off it threaten to tear the professional game apart.

The US-based PGA Tour has been the toughest, most prestigious and most lucrative golf circuit in the world, with most upcoming players aspiring to it as if it were the Holy Grail. Together with the DP World Tour (formerly called the European Tour), it has dominated the golfing scene for decades.

Now, a Saudi-funded venture with immensely deep pockets has threatened the status quo, tempting the best players in the world with lucrative contracts and guaranteed prize money to play in their LIV Golf events. Some of the top golfers have jumped ship and the PGA Tour has wasted little time in suspending their membership.

But the big names who have opted to switch sides are free to tee up at the US Open and, in all likelihood, next month’s 150th Open Championship on The Old Course at St. Andrews, considered the home of golf.

However, it seems likely that they will not be allowed to be involved in any capacity in future Ryder Cups or Presidents Cups.

What is the row all about?

The Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, has spent a lot of money on elite sports, which critics allege is a means to spruce up the image of the Saudi ruling regime, called ‘sportswashing’. The kingdom is accused of several human rights violations and also came under a cloud after the murder of The Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The launch of a rival venture against an established US-based tour touches a raw nerve in the USA as 15 of the 19 hijackers in the 9/11 attacks hailed from Saudi Arabia.

The PGA Tour refused to grant waivers to its players for playing in the LIV Golf events. Some of the players even resigned their membership to avoid future sanctions or litigation.

What is the format?

LIV stands for 54 in Roman numerals and the tournaments are 54-hole affairs, in contrast to 72 on traditional tours, and played over three days, not four as is generally the case.

Each event features 48 players and has a team and individual competition. The teams have four members each. The players tee off at the same time on different holes in what is termed a ‘shotgun start’. This is to reduce the time taken for a round, in a bid to make it more TV-friendly.

How much money is on offer?

The biggest names in golf have been offered astronomical sums – often in hundreds of millions of dollars – to join the new venture. This is just the signing amount.

Fronted by former world Number 1 Greg Norman, LIV Golf has lined up eight events in 2022. Each of them will have a prize fund of $25 million, making them comfortably more lucrative than any tournament on the PGA Tour. The winner will take home $4m, another high. The final event will see the winning team getting $16m, with each member getting 25 percent.

There is no cut and the player finishing last will still be richer by $120,000. In contrast, on other tours, players missing the cut don’t get any prize money.

Who all have joined and why?

Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter, Graeme McDowell and Phil Mickelson are some of the prominent names on the LIV Golf roster.

Some of them like Poulter and McDowell have justified their decision, arguing that they are global professionals, while sidestepping the moral questions thrown at them.

“No one’s going to argue that fact but we’re golfers. We’re not politicians. If Saudi Arabia want to use the game of golf as a way for them to get to where they want to be, we’re proud to help them on that journey,” McDowell said.

Poulter said: “I regard myself as a global golfer and I have been for 24 years. I’ve played on numerous tours and events around the world and that is what I’m continuing to do.”

Others didn’t hide the fact that it was about the money.

Johnson had earlier pledged his allegiance to the PGA Tour before having a change of heart and resigning his membership.

“I don’t want to play for the rest of my life, this gives me an opportunity to do what I want to do,” Johnson said.

DeChambeau calls his move “a business decision, first and foremost.”

“There was a lot of financials to it and a lot of time. I get to have a life outside of the game of golf as well. It’s given me a lot more opportunities outside of the game of golf and given me more time with my family and my future family,” DeChambeau said.

Some others are in their late 40s and early 50s and know their best golfing days are behind them. They may want to cash in while they can.

Why are so many LIV Golf players still in the US Open field?

The golf establishment hasn’t hidden its disappointment at the big names deserting the official tours. But the US Open is organised by the United States Golf Association (USGA), and not the PGA Tour. The criteria for earning a berth in the Major was decided much before LIV Golf emerged on the scene, so it was argued that denying them the opportunity to play would be unfair on those who have made it on merit. Many of them are past champions and have gained exemptions.

Are there any parallels in other sports?

If one can earn much more by playing much less, there’s a great temptation. It is the logic of T20 cricket professionals who go around the world playing in various leagues while not always turning up for their national teams. It is less taxing on the body and leaves one with ample time for themselves.