Explained: How rural areas feed city growth

Researchers at Linköping University in Sweden have concluded that big cities feed on their hinterlands to sustain growth, thereby escalating the urban-rural divide in economic prosperity and individual life chances. Their research is published in Science Advances. (http://advances.sciencemag.org/content/advances/5/1/eaav0042.full.pdf)

“Our research shows that people who leave rural areas for cities are, on average, better educated and have higher cognitive abilities. This selective migration fuels the higher than expected outputs of big cities and, at the same time, adds to the cumulative decline of less populated regions,” Dr Marc Keuschnigg, the lead author from Linköping University’s Institute for Analytical Sociology, says on the university website. According to the study, selective migration of highly productive individuals to cities explains a substantial part of urban growth.

Using a field of research called urban scaling, which analyses the benefits and detriments of city life, the authors argue that population size is the single most important factor in the functioning of cities. For example, doubling city size reportedly raises total income, the number of patents, the number of residential moves, and the number of romantic breakups by roughly 115%. The extra 15% is referred to as the +15% phenomenon.

The researchers propose mathematical models to account for these regularities. Utilising Swedish register data, the study found that social interactions explain only half of the previously reported agglomeration effects, and that differences in population characteristics between metropolitan areas crucially drive the phenomenon. “Our results are of considerable policy relevance, because they identify the migration of talented people from smaller areas to larger cities as an important force behind observed agglomeration effects,” said Dr Keuschnigg.

Those moving from smaller areas to one of Sweden’s larger cities have, on average, 1.8 more years of education and their cognitive ability is 0.4 standard deviations higher than for those who stayed. (Source: Linköping University)