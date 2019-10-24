Explained: How Maharashtra signals Congress’s continuing slide

If the initial trends are anything to go by, the Congress may be relegated to the fourth position in Maharashtra, a state where it was founded.

At 2 pm, the Election Commission of India website showed the Congress ahead in 32 seats, a performance worse than its showing in the last Assembly elections.

The party might have to pass on the Leader of Opposition’s post to its regional ally, NCP, which was leading in 53 seats, and seemed to have had a far better strike rate than the Congress.

The Congress contested 147 seats this time, while the NCP fought 117. With initial trends indicating breaching of seats that the BJP had won the last time, a senior Congress leader said that the party’s leadership would take heart from the fact that the Opposition had managed to stem a further surge of the BJP in Maharashtra.

According to result trends, Congress heavyweights including former Chief Ministers Prithviraj Chavan, Ashok Chavan, ex-CM Vilasrao Deshmukh’s sons Amit and Dheeraj, among others were leading in their respective constituencies.

Given that the party’s first family, the Gandhis, had stayed away from much of the Maharashtra election campaign, the Congress, facing a battle for survival in the state, seems to have done well on strongholds that it had won in 2014.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said that the party’s main aim would be to keep the BJP out of power.

