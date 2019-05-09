Explained: How Liverpool used analytics to sneak a fourth goal against Barcelona

Liverpool’s winning goal may have looked a spur-of-the-moment thing, but it goes well beyond the mere presence of mind shown by Trent Alexander-Arnold, who took the quick corner.

According to The Independent, after the first leg at Camp Nou last week, Liverpool’s match analysts noticed the tendency of Barcelona players getting distracted and being slow to react whenever a set-piece was awarded against them. This intelligence was passed on to Juergen Klopp, who filtered the message through the club, which led to the formation of relevant game-plans.

On Tuesday morning, Carl Lancaster — the coaching mentor at Liverpool’s academy in Kirkby — called for a meeting on Tuesday morning. One of his responsibilities is to coordinate with the ball boys. During the meeting on the day of the match, Lancaster told the ball boys to be quick when the ball goes out for a corner and throw-ins.

The message wasn’t forgotten. Oakley Cannonier, a 14-year-old academy player from Leeds who was one of the ball boys, handed over the Alexander-Arnold as swiftly as he could 11 minutes from full time.

Alexander-Arnold first pretended to take a normal corner but after noticing the unpreparedness of the Barca defence, he slid in a cross which Origi tapped home. Barca did not know what hit them. And Liverpool’s comeback was complete.