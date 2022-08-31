scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Explained: How Karnataka govt pushed for widening use of ground in Bengaluru

On August 25, the single-judge bench of Justice Hemant Chandangoudar of the Karnataka High Court, in an interim order, restricted the use of the Idgah premises.

Security personnel at the Idgah ground in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

A timeline of the dispute surrounding Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet Idgah shows how the state government pushed for expansion of the use of the Idgah land — from challenging the Karnataka High Court’s order restricting the use of Idgah to inviting and allowing applications to use the premises for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, all in just five days.

On August 25, the single-judge bench of Justice Hemant Chandangoudar of the Karnataka High Court, in an interim order, restricted the use of the Idgah premises. The bench allowed the state to celebrate Independence Day and Republic Day on the premises, Muslim parties to hold prayers on Eid and Bakrid, and as a public playground.

On August 26, the state government sought a stay of the order. It cited the possible use of the land for “emergency purposes” such as containing the Covid pandemic.

“The State Government, during the period of Covid-2019, has not only utilised various government and private hospitals but has also utilised various public land for establishing primary health centres, quarantine centres, step down hospitals, etc. The interim order now completely bars the State Government to utilise the said area of 2 Acres 5 Guntas for any emergency purposes,” the state’s petition challenging the order stated.

The government also told the High Court that the deputy commissioner of Bengaluru had received five applications for using the ground on August 31 “for the purpose of holding religious and cultural activities” – as reported by The Indian Express Tuesday.

The case was listed on August 26 before a bench of Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty which heard the appeal and modified the order the same day. The division bench allowed the use of the Idgah for “religious and cultural” purposes August 31 onward.

“The Indian society comprises religious, linguistic, regional or sectional diversities. The Constitution of India itself fosters brotherhood amongst various sections of society. The principle of religious toleration is characteristic of Indian civilisation,” the modified order stated. It also allowed the state to take a call on the applications seeking permission for use of the land.

On August 28, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok spoke to the locals during a visit to the Idgah. The Idgah, in its petition before the Supreme Court, attached media reports of his statement that the state government had invited applications from the public for use of the Idgah and had received several applications to hold Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

During arguments before the two-judge bench of the Supreme Court Tuesday, lawyers appearing for the Karnataka government also said that the state had taken a call to allow Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

