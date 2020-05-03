Explained: What is ‘covid toe’ condition that has left researchers puzzled?

As per a new study conducted on 375 Covid-19 patients, over 19 per cent of them showed asymmetrical pseudo-chilblain lesions affecting hands and feet. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) As per a new study conducted on 375 Covid-19 patients, over 19 per cent of them showed asymmetrical pseudo-chilblain lesions affecting hands and feet. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The most common symptoms of Covid-19 are well known by now, these include fever, dry cough, sore throat and muscle pain among others. But emerging research has pointed out some other symptoms as well, which include the loss of smell and taste, confusion, stroke and seizures reported in a small subset of patients infected with the virus.

Now, a paper published in the British Journal of Dermatology talks about “unexplained” skin manifestations in Covid-19 patients. Researchers have described five clinical patterns, including the so-called ‘covid toe’, that they observed in 19 per cent of the cases examined.

The study

In their study, researchers studied 375 cases, which included suspected and confirmed cases. These patients had a case fatality rate of 1.9 per cent. After reviewing them, they were able to describe five major clinical patterns which are the following:

Asymmetrical pseudo-chilblain lesions affecting the hands and feet. Over 19 per cent of the cases showed such a manifestation.

Nine per cent of the cases presented with vesicular eruptions on the trunk and limbs. These eruptions were more common in middle-aged patients and lasted for 10.4 days. The itching was common in 68 per cent of such patients.

19 per cent presented with urticarial lesions, which can be characterised by itchy, swollen patches of different sizes on the skin.

47 per cent presented with maculopapular rashes, which comprises flat skin lesions and raised bumps. Urticarial and maculopapular lesions lasted for a shorter period, 6.8 days and 8.6 days, respectively. These were associated with more severe cases with a mortality of two per cent. The itching was common for 92 per cent of urticariform lesions and 57 per cent of patients with maculopapular rashes.

Six per cent of the cases presented with livedo or necrosis, which is characterised by the discolouration of the skin and may be caused due to disturbance in blood flow and reduced oxygen tension to the skin. These were more common in older patients with more severe disease (10 per cent mortality). However, some of these patients did not require hospitalisation.

What is ‘covid toe’?

‘Covid toe’ is a kind of rash being reported as a manifestation in some Covid-19 patients’ toes. In the aforementioned study, it was seen in 19 per cent of the cases and the researchers have likened it to pseudo-chilblain lesions. Of the 71 cases that had these pseudo-chilblains, 29 (41 per cent) had confirmed SARS-CoV-2, the virus strain that causes Covid-19.

Chilblains are small, itchy, red patches that appear on the toes and fingers after a person has been exposed to the cold. A person with chilblains may see their toes and fingers swell up and become red. The condition occurs due to inflammation in the small blood vessels in the skin, a response to repeated exposure to cold air. Chilblains usually clear up within one-three weeks on their own.

In the study, pseudo-chilblain affected younger patients and lasted for 12.7 days on average and was associated with less severe disease in terms of hospital admission, ICU admission and pneumonia. The chilblain-like lesions caused pain in 30 per cent of the cases and itching in 32 per cent of them.

So then, how is ‘covid toe’ linked to coronavirus infection?

Research is only still emerging and it cannot be said with certainty if these pseudo-chilblain lesions are associated with Covid-19. In the study, researchers have said that the lesions could be associated with the disease since they presented themselves in patients during warm weather, dermatologists perceived a greatly increased incidence and these patients frequently had Covid-19 contacts. Further, only one of the 71 patients with pseudo-chilblains had a previous history of the disease.

However, researchers caution that since these lesions appear later in the evolution of the disease and are “less commonly associated with virologic confirmation”, it is possible that the condition may not be related to Covid-19 at all.

Therefore, for skin rashes such as “covid toe” to be used for diagnosis, more such studies are required to establish a link between the two, if any.

Are skin conditions common in viral diseases?

A 1966 paper published in Microbiology and Molecular Biology Reviews says that rashes accompanying infectious diseases date back to ancient times and are one of the most characteristic and “readily observed” signs of disease. For instance, chickenpox, which is a contagious viral disease causes itchy, fluid-filled blisters on the skin.

📢 Express Explained is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@ieexplained) and stay updated with the latest

Measles is another viral disease, which may lead to a breakout of skin rashes, which usually begin as flat red spots on the face and spread downward to the neck, trunk, arms, feet and legs. Rubella, another viral disease also leads to skin rashes, which are typically the first sign of infection among children.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd