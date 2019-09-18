Explained: How Indian Americans rated President Trump’s policies

On Monday, the White House announced that US President Donald Trump will join Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an Indian diaspora event in Houston, Texas. The PM is expected to address 50,000 Indian Americans at the “Howdy Modi” event on September 22.

“A special gesture by @POTUS, signifying the special friendship between India and USA! Delighted that President @realDonaldTrump will join the community programme in Houston on the 22nd. Looking forward to joining the Indian origin community in welcoming him at the programme,” Modi posted on Twitter.

President Trump’s decision is being seen by many as an attempt to win over the influential and affluent Indian American voters for the upcoming US Presidential election next year. As the data, detailed alongside, from the 2018 Asian American Voter Survey show, Indian Americans (referred to as the “Asian Indians” in the survey) were more disapproving of Trump’s presidency than the average Asian American (which includes Koreans, Vietnamese, Chinese etc.). On several key policy issues, too, Asian Indians identified with either the Democratic Party or its positions. For instance, on the need for stricter gun laws or providing healthcare for all immigrants, a higher percentage of Asian Indians “agree” than the average Asian American. This trend also applied to issues central to Trump’s agenda. For instance, on restricting green cards for immigrants using government assistance, 54% of Asian Indians disagreed, which was higher than the average figure — 50% — for Asian Americans.

It must be noted, however, that this data pertains to a 2018 survey, and views and opinions may have undergone changes since then.