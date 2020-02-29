How India can be an opportunity for cheetah, and why it will take time

In Namibia, there are still issues, but the government is aware that cheetahs are the one species that is being affected by human-wildlife conflict and everybody is making plans. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons) In Namibia, there are still issues, but the government is aware that cheetahs are the one species that is being affected by human-wildlife conflict and everybody is making plans. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Written by Laurie Marker

What are the global trends in cheetah population, now around 7,000?

There are 31 cheetah populations spread in 23 countries and we all know that population is declining due to human cause at this point in time, like human-wildlife conflict, decline of prey, loss of habitat, illegal wildlife trade etc. For example, in Namibia, 150 cheetahs are taken as legal trophy-hunting, and around 300 more are taken by farmers as laws there say that you can take the animal if there is fear of loss of life or property. Plus, the illegal trade is coming from the Horn of Africa where cubs would be snatched from the wild, their mother is either killed or not killed…

What role does Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) play in Namibia?

We did baseline work to understand their home ranges, population densities, understand how cheetahs live, what is causing their loss etc. They, as any other predators, would prefer prey rather than livestock. So, it is important to maintain that balance to have enough prey for the predators… Getting rid of predators can actually causes more problems. For instance, chances are that the population of jackal would increase. The more you kill predators, the higher is the jackal population. In Namibia, farmers have started thinking that, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t take this animal out as other animals would come from far and wide to fill in that territory.’

In Namibia, there are still issues, but the government is aware that cheetahs are the one species that is being affected by human-wildlife conflict and everybody is making plans. Education is key. In 30 years of CCF being in Namibia, we have worked with 650,000 school students. They are the people running the government now… We have stabilised the population in Namibia. There are an estimated 1,500 cheetahs.

If India goes ahead with its plan to reintroduce the cheetah, what will be the factors at play?

I think it’s an experimental view. The country is looking at cheetah as an experiment. The animal went extinct and we do know that the species can be brought back. If India is willing to give it a try, it can be very useful for the species, and obviously very important for the biodiversity of India’s grassland ecosystems and helping cascade facts as to what a top predator can do in helping other species which are in that ecosystem.

It is true that India is in a different continent, but then cheetahs are very adaptable. Just what we know through facilities provided to them in captivity and breeding programmes, cheetahs are adaptable. But they do need to have a place to live. India is providing an opportunity of a new landscape, a landscape which can also assist other species within. It is going to assist the biodiversity here in the country as well. Cheetahs are not aggressive animals, so they are not going to eat people…

If we can maintain our livestock well, there is wildlife here and there are arid landscapes here that are perfect for cheetah. At the same time, cheetahs are also found in a variety of landscape throughout its range there in Africa, from thorn-bush Savannah to arid Savannah. India’s prey base is also very similar… But you have to have more than just hares because hares are not going to feed a mother with cubs.

How can India address such issues?

Put them in a proper habitat and then create awareness, supporting research projects, and realise that it is going to take a number of years to re-establish populations. Look at the population support that has gone on in the United States for species like the California condor. It was nearly extinct. That programme is ongoing for 40 years and, after 40 years, now we can call it successful. We think about things in a short period of time because, remember we are in a fast lane these days, everything is about fast. Cheetahs are fast too, but its reestablishment is going to be long-term and it’s not going to be fast. We hope that all of India would support this interesting long-term experiment for the betterment of India, its people and its wildlife.

Have there been such relocation experiments elsewhere?

There’s been a lot of reintroductions in southern part of Africa. Last year, our team members reintroduced cheetah up into Malawi where they were extinct… The Malawi project is still ongoing. Things take time. Extinction takes time and bringing the species back takes more time and more money… But in India, they have a will and a way, they have the roadmap, they have ideas and I believe it’s really worthwhile to try to see what happens.

Laurie Marker, settled in Namibia, is the founder of Cheetah Conservation Fund and serves on the IUCN’s Species Survival Commission’s Cat Specialist Group. She spoke to Gopal Kateshiya in Gandhinagar.

