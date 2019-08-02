Explained: How impeachment calls against Donald Trump is gathering steam

This week it became clear that more Democrats were in favour of opening a full impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump, thus putting pressure on Speaker Nancy Pelosi to take the full House vote. Despite his tumultuous presidency so far, Trump has managed to side-step these challenges and persevere in the highest office in the United States, even when it seemed that impeachment proceedings were certain at various stages since he took office in 2017.

Since the start of his presidency, dogged calls for Trump’s impeachment by various individuals and groups have accompanied the existing challenges that Trump has faced. However, these calls reached a crescendo this week with almost half of the Democratic caucus — Democratic Congressmen in the US House of Representatives, the lower house of the U.S. Congress— now publicly supporting impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Why are there open calls for impeachment now?

Although Democrat voters in the US have openly protested Trump’s presidency from the very onset, with the hashtag #TrumpImpeachmeantParty trending in the US soon after his became president, the party leaders have been unwilling to openly call for impeachment till recently.

Several factors were behind this reluctance by party leadership, despite the support of ordinary Democratic voters. Democrat leaders avoided publicly responding to questions concerning potential impeachment proceedings, regardless of opinions they had been expressing privately. Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives— her position being that of the presiding officer — while critical of Trump’s conduct and policies, had refused to discuss impeachment proceedings against the president. “We’re not here to talk about (impeachment). We’re here to talk about accountability to the American people. We’re talking about truth and consequences,” said Pelosi at a joint press conference along with other ranking members in February 2017.

Two years on, Pelosi is still reluctant to discuss Trump’s impeachment, saying the House of Representatives needs to continue investigations into his alleged misdeeds before pushing for official impeachment proceedings. While the majority of Democrats, like Pelosi, were reluctant to pursue official proceedings, many received the push they needed in May this year when Special Counsel Robert Mueller released his report on the investigation on Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential elections. Mueller’s report stated that a sitting president of the US could not be charged with a crime and that he did not clear Trump of wrongdoing and criminal obstruction of justice.

How has the Mueller report given impetus to impeachment calls?

After Mueller publicly testified this July, during a seven-hour long hearing before the US Congress, Democrats began intensifying their calls for impeachment. The testimony didn’t particularly reveal any new information, but this time, Mueller publicly stated what his report had said Trump could be charged for wrongdoing after his presidency ended.

One reason why impeachment proceedings were difficult to initiate against Trump despite the public clamouring was because the Republican Party had gained control of the US House of Representatives and the US Senate, the lower and upper houses respectively, in 2017 and 2018. Even today, if the House of Representatives do pass articles of impeachment?—the set of charges that initiate impeachment proceedings?, a conviction against Trump would be unlikely because it will not receive the requisite two-thirds support of the Republican-controlled US Senate that is desperate to protect Trump and their own interests.

It is the view of political observers that it would be in Trump’s best interests to get re-elected in the 2020 presidential elections. According to provisions in the US criminal code, statute of limitations on federal charges of obstruction of justice is five years. If Trump is re-elected for a second term as president, he would not be prosecuted for crimes that the Mueller report focuses on, because a second term would end in 2025, after the statute of limitations has expired.

During the public hearings in July in which Mueller testified before the US Congress, he was specifically asked by Mike Quigley, US Representative for Illinois and a member of the Democratic Party, about a scenario where a president under investigation serves beyond the statute of limitations. Mueller said he did not have “answer to that (question)” but also did not agree with Quigley’s belief that the US president is above the law, leaving open the possibility of Trump being charged for crimes after he leaves office.

How does the impeachment process work?

According to TIME magazine, impeachment is a two-part process, where in the first part, the US House of Representatives passes articles of impeachment?, the set of charges to formally accuse a sitting president of misconduct. After the House of Representatives moves to the second step to vote to impeach the president, the U.S. Senate holds a trial that determines whether the president is to be removed from office.

Have US presidents been impeached before?

The impeachment of a sitting president in the US is not without precedent nor are the public calls to initiate impeachment proceedings. In the history of the United States, the impeachment of a sitting president has occurred twice and both times, the president was not removed from office. According to the Office of the Historian of the US House of Representatives, the US Constitution gives the House of Representatives “the sole Power of Impeachment”….of federal officers and gives the Senate “the sole Power to try all Impeachments”… In the constitutional procedure of impeachment and removal, the House serves in the role of a grand jury bringing charges against an officer suspected of “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors…”

One of the two presidents impeached in US history was Andrew Johnson, whose tenure lasted from April 1865 to March 1869. After the US Civil War ended in 1865, Johnson vetoed several bills he believed were not in the interests of the South. Of the bills he vetoed, one was the Freedmen’s Bureau Acts which gave African Americans access to basics like food, shelter, land and healthcare. Another bill vetoed by Johnson was the Fourteenth Amendment that gave citizenship to former slaves. Due to Johnson’s conduct and disagreements with various arms of the government, the US Congress passed the Tenure of Office Act, a federal law that restricts the powers of the US president. However, the last straw for the US Congress was Johnson’s repeated attempts to remove the then Secretary of War Edwin Stanton. Johnson was impeached but avoided getting convicted and removed from office. His presidency ended in March 1869.

In 1998, Bill Clinton was impeached after he was charged with lying under oath and obstruction of justice resulting out of a suit filed by Paula Jones, a government employee, who reported that Clinton had subjected her to sexual harassment. It was during the investigation of Jones’ complaint that more reports came to light, one which was that Clinton had taken advantage of his position to engage in inappropriate sexual relations with Monica Lewinsky, a White House intern. Proceedings were delayed because of the four-day bombing of Iraq led by the US & the UK, but on December 19, 1998, Clinton was impeached. In February 1999, the US Senate acquitted Clinton on the articles of impeachment?—the set of charges that initiate impeachment proceedings. The charges of perjury and obstruction of justice were rejected by the Senate, concluding that the Senate found Clinton not guilty, resulting in no conviction. Clinton’s law licenses were revoked and he was barred from practising law after leaving the presidential office. He was also suspended from the US Supreme Court Bar but not disbarred because he voluntarily left the Bar.

Other presidents in US history have also faced impeachment threats, including Barack Obama, with some being politically-motivated in nature, to others involving credible complaints. However, the ongoing socio-political scenario in the US is an indication that it is unlikely that Donald Trump will become the third US president to be impeached or even ever be held accountable for his crimes of obstruction of justice.