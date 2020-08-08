Explained: How human droplets are dispersed after being ejected

A man wearing face mask to protect against coronavirus waits in line to check-in at Sheremetyevo international airport, outside Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) A man wearing face mask to protect against coronavirus waits in line to check-in at Sheremetyevo international airport, outside Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Amid concerns about possible aerosol transmission of Covid-19, a new study has stressed the importance of a better understanding of different droplet behaviours, and their different dispersion mechanisms based on size. The study, in the American Institute of Physics journal Physics of Fluids, presents a mathematical model that clearly demarcates small-, intermediate- and large-sized droplets. Simple formulas can be used to determine a droplet’s maximum range.

The researchers said Covid-19 has revealed gaps in knowledge about the physics of transmission, including a simple description of where individual droplets go when ejected. As a person breathes, they emit droplets of various sizes that don’t necessarily follow the airflow faithfully. The researchers said the study provides a general framework to understand the droplet dispersion. They provide formulas to predict when droplets will have short ranges.

Source: American Institute of Physics

