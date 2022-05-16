Explained: How heatwave is again sweeping across India

Severe heatwave conditions have been consistently reported over large parts of India since the beginning of the summer season in March this year. On Sunday, temperatures touched nearly 50 degrees Celsius in some areas of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

This year, March and April saw early and unprecedented heat over India. March was the warmest and April was the fourth warmest in 122 years. The ongoing heatwave over large parts of north and central India is an annual phenomenon in May, though the maximum temperatures over Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir have been unusually high. Two days ago, Jacobabad in neighbouring Pakistan recorded 51 degrees Celsius.

Mercury touching nearly 50 degrees Celsius

Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana are some of the states that witnessed heatwave conditions. A severe heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature jumps over 6 degrees Celsius above normal.

On Sunday, these departures were notably high and ranged between 7 to 9 degrees Celsius above normal across north and central India regions.

Banda in the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh recorded 49 degrees. But this locality is known for such high temperatures during summer. Likewise, such extreme temperatures are normal over Churu or Ganganagar in Rajasthan.

Two weather observatories in Delhi — Mungeshpur and Najafgarh — recorded temperatures of over 49 degrees Celsius Sunday. Urban areas like Delhi and Gurgaon recording day temperatures in the 45-49 degrees Celsius range is abnormal and was aggravated by contributions from other local weather, and anthropogenic and man-made factors.

Similarly, many locations in Kashmir recorded day temperatures around 30 degrees, usually warm for the Union territory’s summer capital. Some of the warmest locations (in degrees Celsius) on Sunday in the UT were Mirpur (46) Jammu airport (45), Srinagar airport (33.5), Anantnag (33.4) and Kupwara (30.2).

Not unusual for May

Heatwave season over India begins in March and peaks in May, especially over the core heatwave zone areas. This summer saw record temperatures during March and April but such warm days in May are normal.

The current spell of heatwave — prevailing for a week — is spread across 11 states and UTs. While the geographical extent may be similar to the spell recorded between March 27 and April 12, the severity this time is many fold higher.

The last spell saw a severe heatwave limited to some pockets of Rajasthan and eastern Uttar Pradesh, whereas the May spell has had similar conditions raging across all north and central India regions.

On Sunday, over ten meteorological stations recorded maximum temperatures over 47 degrees Celsius — Banda (49), Gurgaon (48), Churu (47.9), Ganganagar (47.6), Pilani (47.7), Khajuraho and Nowgong (47.4 each), Jhansi (47.6), Hissar (47.3) and Delhi ridge (47.2).

Pre-monsoon showers absent

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) rainfall data since March shows that many states in north and central India have remained parched.

The rainfall departures between March and May 15 were — Gujarat (97 per cent), Punjab (90 per cent), Haryana (87 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (86 per cent), Delhi (83 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (82 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (78 per cent), Rajasthan (77 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (74 per cent).

Intensity set to reduce

From Monday, the heatwave distribution and intensity are set to reduce from most north and central India regions, except Kutch-Saurashtra. The maximum temperatures will fall by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius but remain above the 40-degrees mark which is normal for May.

The marginal drop is due to a fresh western disturbance approaching northern India. However, the relief will be short-lived as heat conditions are set to return around May 20 over Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, parts of Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.