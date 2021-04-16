Explained: How Haryana aims to avoid a hard lockdown with streamlined curbs?

Migrant workers board buses to leave for their native places, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, at National Highway 48, near Rajiv Chowk, in Gurgaon, Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Unlike its neighbouring states and Union Territory of Chandigarh that have imposed weekend curfews, Haryana has refused to impose weekend curfew during day time despite a rapid rise in new Covid-19 cases. The night curfew, from 10 pm to 5 am shall, however, continue. The Deputy Commissioners have been given authority to impose Section 144 of CrPC in their respective jurisdictions after assessing the situation. On Friday, Sanjiv Kaushal, Financial Commissioner (Revenue) and Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue and Disaster Management-cum-Member for Haryana State Disaster Management Authority) issued a nine-page instructions document to check the rising cases. VARINDER BHATIA explains the fresh set of curbs announced by Haryana government.

What are the steps taken by Haryana government to avoid complete shutdown in the state?

Funds given to DCs – The government has released an advance of Rs10 lakh for every Deputy Commissioner in the state for enabling them to take urgent measures for Covid management. District administration will ensure the establishment of adequate number of Covid Care Centres and quarantine centres for those patients who do not need hospitalisation but are not capable of maintaining home isolation. District administration may provide sufficient number of Oximeters for use of patients during home isolation.

Night curfew and Sec 144 – There shall be prohibition on movement of individuals for all non essential activities between 10 p, to 5:00 am in the State of Haryana. No person shall leave their homes or shall move on foot or by vehicle or travel or stand or roam around on any road or public places during the above said hours. Deputy Commissioners may further impose Section 144 for enforcement of ‘Corona Curfew’ and for other restrictions as are required locally.

Educational institutes shut – All schools, colleges, coaching institutions, libraries and training institutes closed tillApril 30.

What are the fresh curbs on public gatherings?

Such congregations will be allowed in areas outside the containment zones only with strict adherence to the appropriate Covid-19 behaviour. For indoor gatherings, maximum 50 per cent of the hall capacity (with a ceiling of 50 persons) is allowed. For outdoors, maximum 200 persons are allowed. Organisers of social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregation gatherings shall take prior permission of District Magistrates. The District Magistrates will issue permissions after obtaining necessary NOCs from the departments concerned including police. The public shall be motivated to conduct marriages and other functions during day time only to avoid rush/traffic congestions at the time of commencement of ‘Corona Curfew’.

What are the fresh curbs for hotels, theatres and restaurants?

Maximum of 50 per cent of the capacity (with a ceiling of 50 persons) The capacity of indoor places will be specified by the Urban Local Bodies/Department concerned keeping in mind a calculated correlation between the number of chairs/seating or standing capacity and the covered area in sq. yards/sq. feet. Room service or take away for dining in rooms shall be allowed.All workers should wear masks and gloves. The staff for home deliveries shall be screened thermally by the restaurant authorities prior to allowing home deliveries.

What are the fresh curbs for places of worship?

In all districts of the state, such activities are allowed in areas outside the containment zones only subject to adherence to Covid- appropriate behaviour.

Physical offerings like prasad/langars etc., distribution or sprinkling of holy water etc. inside the religious place is not be allowed. However, community kitchens already running should continue to operate by following physical distancing norms while preparing and distributing food.

What are the rules for shopping malls?

Such activities will allowed in areas outside the containment zones. Bars and restaurants in Shopping Malls shall be allowed to operate as per the restrictions for gatherings — 50% to their total capacity. Covid-appropriate behaviour is a must including regular sanitisation and wearing of masks.

What are the rules for passenger vehicles to ply?

Covid-19 appropriate behaviour — social distancing, wearing of face covers/masks, hand hygiene — needs to be observed by all (drivers and passengers) at all times. Taxi and cab aggregator will be allowed to ply with a maximum of three passengers in addition to the driver.

Auto/E-rickshaws are allowed to ply with two persons in addition to auto/E-rickshaw driver. One pillion rider will be allowed on a two-wheeler and it shall be mandatory for both the persons to wear the helmets, masks and gloves. Manually driven rickshaws shall carry not more than two passengers. Movement in the containment zones shall be allowed only for emergency and essential goods/services vehicles.

What are the rules for inter-state and intra-state buses?

Apart from generic Covid preventive measure like wearing masks and social distancing, buses will ply with 50% capacity with seats where passengers should not sit marked clearly. Sanitizer bottles must be kept inside the buses at all times and must be used by the bus staff from time to time at regular intervals. Wearing of masks by everyone aboard the bus and on bus stands shall be adhered strictly by all. Passengers intending to undertake the said interstate travel must carry their identity proofs and tickets, in physical form alongwith a photocopy of each. Bus staff as well as passengers must have ‘Aarogya Setu’ App on compatible mobile phones and regularly update their health status on the app. Also, thermal scanning of all passengers boarding must be ensured by the staff deployed thereon.

Passengers shall ensure that they do not spit inside the bus or at the bus stands and shall cover their faces while sneezing and coughing.

What are the guidelines for government offices and other work places?

All Government meetings should be encouraged through video conferencing. Public can fix appointment through Saral-App for video conferencing with officers to discourage official visits in the offices of secretariats at state and district level.

How is the government going to monitor situation at district level?

District administrations have been asked to effectively take steps for establishment of Micro Containment Zones. District Administration will take necessary steps to enhance contact tracing to be increased up to 30. Every Deputy Commissioners will constitute a monitoring committee comprising police, revenue, public health and health & family welfare officials to monitor all the steps taken for Covid management. The Deputy Commissioners have been asked to constitute a committee chaired by the Chief Medical Officer and comprising representatives/management of private hospitals for streamlining and enabling admission of Covid patients to the facilities based on need. Fixation of rates shall be decided by the Department of Health & Family Welfare for treatment in private hospitals. District Administration and the Department of Health & Family Welfare have been asked to ensure that no black-marketing of medicines used in Covid treatment occurs in their respective jurisdiction.