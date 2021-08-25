Explained: How fair is Haryana’s right to fair compensation Bill for landowners and tenants

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Tuesday passed The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Haryana Amendment), Bill, 2021 with an aim to expedite the development projects that get stuck due to a prolonged procedure of land acquisition. The opposition has termed the bill as a “black law” saying it appears inclined towards promoting public-private-partnership projects that have now been brought under the exempted category where the government no longer requires a social impact assessment or consent from the landowners — a statutory requirement that exist in the Central Land Acquisition Act of 2013. Varinder Bhatia explains the new provisions that have been introduced by way of this Bill and the likely impact, on ground.

What is the history of this Bill?

The Haryana government has introduced “state specific” amendments to The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act of 2013 — a central law. After coming to power in 2014, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at Centre had brought in amendments to this Principal Act. However, it failed to get the amendments cleared by the Rajya Sabha where BJP and allies did not have a majority at that time. The Centre then drop the idea of amending the Act and instead asked states to suitably amend the law in their own respective jurisdictions.

What kind of projects are exempted from the social impact assessment in the amendment Bill?

As per the amendments proposed and passed by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, the state government has exempted projects vital to national security or defence of India and every part thereof, including preparation of defence or defence production; rural infrastructure including electrification; affordable housing, housing for poor people and for rehabilitation of persons displaced due to either acquisition of land by the state government or by any natural calamity; industrial corridors set up by the state government or its undertakings wherein the land may be acquired upto two kilometers on both sides of designated railway lines or roads for such industrial corridor; infrastructure projects relating to health, education and projects including projects under public private partnership where the ownership of land continues to vest with the state government; and urban metro rail and rapid rail projects. For such projects, as per the amendment Bill, the government would not be required to take landowners’ consent or conduct any social impact assessment.

Its likely impact on the ground

Under the Principal Act, for public-private-partnership (PPP) projects, it was mandatory for the government to seek consent of at least 70 per cent of the affected families. The Haryana Bill has done away with that requirement. Opposition says it would give arbitrary powers to the government to impose acquisition on landowners (primarily farmers) who would be left with no choice but to accept the compensation money and give away their land to the government in the garb of development projects.

Also, the irrigated or cultivable land, which earlier could not be acquired for PPP projects without the consent of the landowner, can now be acquired.

Opposition says that the private players will benefit with such provisions as they may take the acquired land on long term lease, like for 99 years, in the name of PPP projects. While the corporates stand to gain, farmers would severely be affected.

How has the Collector been given absolute powers to announce compensation?

A new Section 23-A has been inserted as an amendment to the Principal Act, which deals with the possibility where there is an agreement in writing with the persons interested; and also making an award (compensation money in lieu of acquisition).

Haryana government has inserted Section 31-A pertaining to payment of lump sum amount, in lieu of rehabilitation and resettlement costs for projects linear in nature, with a lump sum amount of 50 per cent of compensation determined, to the affected family. As per this amendment, award of Collector can be made without further enquiry in certain cases. If at any stage of the proceedings, the Collector is satisfied that all the persons interested in the land who appeared before him, have agreed with their free will and consent, he may, without making further enquiry, determine the fair compensation and make an award, according to the terms of the agreement.

It’s likely impact on the ground

In case the persons having any interest in land give their consent to the Collector, he would be empowered to announce the award without hearing objections or conducting an inquiry. The tenants and poor persons having non-proprietary rights on the land are sometimes not shown in revenue records. Such people including tenants or cultivators of the land, are likely to be at loss with such a provision.

Also, there is a tendency not to record the share of female heirs in rural areas. Besides, persons may have the right of access, right of way as among co-sharers of a Khewat, usufructuary rights as in a mortgage or easement rights of an owner, not recorded duly in official records. Thus, hearing of objections and visiting the site by the Collector before announcement of the compensation money after notifying the public and inviting objections from stakeholders is a must. However, the new Bill gives Collector absolute powers of announcing the compensation in one go and there is no requirement for him to visit the site or invite objections.

How is the new Bill going to affect families living in buildings on the land under acquisition?

The provisions added in the amendment Bill aim to do away with the condition of a 48-hour prior notice to the occupants of an acquired building for removing their movables or evacuation. However, under the provisions, the moment Collector announces the compensation, the occupants would be liable to evict the building immediately. “It is extremely draconian and arbitrary. The state machinery shall be armed with totalitarian powers to throw out the belongings of an affected person even at midnight without any notice or redress,” former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda told The Indian Express.

What about the rehabilitation of the oustees?

Earlier, those people who were evicted from their land/ building that were acquired by the government, were given plots for reconstructing their premises in addition to the compensation money. The government used to arrange space for their rehabilitation. However, as per the amendment Bill (Section 31-A), whenever the land is to be acquired for its own use measuring less than 200 acres of land for projects, only a lump sum amount of 50 per cent of the cost shall only be given besides the amount of compensation. The government shall not be responsible for arranging any alternate space for rehabilitation of such people.

What is the Haryana government’s take on the Bill?

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the revenue portfolio, refutes the apprehensions raised by opposition that the land acquired shall eventually go into the hands of corporates. “The Amendments have been made to acquire the land for public sector projects. The ownership of the acquired land shall remain with the government,” he said.

“The Principal Act of 2013 gave rise to a new approach to the issue of land acquisition for development purposes with a view to ensure that the farmers who part with their lands are enabled to share the benefits of progressive development. The acquisition, instead of putting them at a disadvantage, make them a stakeholder as well as a shareholder in the development process. It envisaged a number of provisions not only as regards payment of compensation but also for rehabilitation and resettlement of the farmers/landowners,” Chautala added.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “There is no reduction in the amount of compensation. It shall continue to be the same as it used to be under the Principal Act. The provisions are only aimed at issues concerning consent. For instance, there are linear projects such as for Railways, metro-rail, highways… they have their own norms and may ask for changing the course of their alignment. For that, the land is required. There are other projects like constructing some school etc, for which location can be changed by us; but linear development can not be altered with. Similarly, projects of public importance have been included in the Bill. There should be no problem with this Bill”.

Is Haryana the only state to introduce such amendments?

No, according to Chautala, 16 other states including Telangana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, have carried out similar amendments in the Prinicapl Act. In certain states, however, the law was also challenged in the courts of law and is also pending under litigation.

Is the Bill going to further intensify farmer agitation?

A large number of farmers continue to protest at Delhi’s borders, demanding rollback of the three contentious central farm legislations. Such a legislation passed by Haryana is also likely to further intensify their agitation as they consider it as another attack on their landholdings by the state government.