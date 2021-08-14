scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 13, 2021
Must Read

Explained: How empty stadiums affected football performance, refereeing

Published in the journal Psychology of Sport and Exercise, the study used the unique opportunity presented by the Covid-19 pandemic to test whether home advantage applies when fans are not present in the stands.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 14, 2021 3:22:20 am
Football, football stadium, Empty football stadiums, Northumbria University, indian express, indian express news, sports news, football newsThis study is the first to consider whether home advantage affects a team’s dominance over a game, the University of Leeds said. (Representational/AP)

Playing professional football games in empty stadiums had a hugely negative effect on the success of home teams, with home advantage almost halved, according to the findings of a new study by the University of Leeds and Northumbria University.

Published in the journal Psychology of Sport and Exercise, the study used the unique opportunity presented by the Covid-19 pandemic to test whether home advantage applies when fans are not present in the stands.

Researchers used data from Football-Data.co.uk and the FiveThirtyEight online database to assess 4,844 games across 11 countries, including the England Premier League and Championship, Germany Bundesliga 1 and 2, Spanish La Liga 1 and 2, Italian Serie A and B, Portuguese Primeira Liga, Greek Super League, Turkish Super Lig, Austrian Bundesliga, Danish Superligaen, Russian Premier League and Swiss Super League.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

They found that home teams accrued significantly fewer points and scored fewer goals when crowds were absent. On average:

The lack of crowds also affected how referees judged fouls against home and away sides. The data showed:

  • Referees gave more fouls against the home team in empty stadiums
  • Referees gave a similar number of fouls against the away team in empty stadiums
  • Referees gave far fewer yellow cards against away teams in empty stadiums
  • Referees gave similar numbers of yellow cards against the home team in empty stadiums – even though they fouled more
  • Red cards followed a similar pattern which was less pronounced, yet still significant

Previous studies on home advantage have considered how goals scored and points awarded at home games compared with performance at away matches. This study is the first to consider whether home advantage affects a team’s dominance over a game, the University of Leeds said.

Source: University of Leeds

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

More Explained

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

Aug 13: Latest News

Advertisement