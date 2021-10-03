Explained: How did drugs end up on a Goa-bound cruise ship?

NCB officials on Saturday night raided a Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and seized narcotics. They said eight persons including Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan have been detained for questioning.

Why did NCB raid the cruise ship?

During the questioning of some drug peddlers, NCB officials said, they came to know that some people taking the cruise to Goa will be carrying drugs with them.

Based on this tip, around 20 NCB officials booked tickets and boarded the cruise disguised as passengers. They waited till the time those on board allegedly started using narcotics and caught them red-handed. The captain of the ship was then asked to take the cruise back to the international cruise terminal at Ballard Pier in south Mumbai. Those held were taken to the NCB office nearby.

What is the status of the case?

Currently, NCB officials have detained eight persons including Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan. Based on their statements and the NCB investigation, they may decide to register a case. The NCB will also conduct blood tests and check the luggage of some of those detained.

What drugs were found on the cruise ship?

As per NCB, they have found cocaine, mephedrone, MDMA and ecstasy from the cruise ship. They are yet to determine the quantity of the drugs seized, which will determine the sections that could be invoked in the case.

How were they smuggled on board the cruise?

In a welcome document sent to passengers, it was clearly mentioned that no drugs are allowed on the ship. However, based on the investigation so far, some passengers got secret pockets sewn to their clothes to allegedly evade security checks and smuggle the drugs aboard. One of those held allegedly hid the drugs in the heel of his shoe, a source said.