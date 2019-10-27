Explained: How Cyclone Kyarr has affected western India

Putting an end to apprehensions about a rainy Diwali in Maharashtra, Cyclone Kyarr, which had formed close to South Konkan over the Arabian Sea, has moved away. Anjali Marar explains how the cyclone has affected western India and the likely path it is going to follow in the coming days.

Where was Cyclone Kyarr formed?

The cyclone formed over the Arabian Sea on Friday. It fell under the ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ category, with wind speed going up to 170-180 km/hour. This system was brewing at a location about 200 km off Ratnagiri on Maharashtra coast since early this week. As it intensified, the cyclone caused heavy rain, mainly over south Konkan and Goa, in the last three days. Madhya Maharashtra regions, including Pune and neighbourhood areas, experienced overcast conditions accompanied by light rain during this period.

Which areas did Cyclone Kyarr affect?

It was a wet Saturday morning over Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra and adjacent Goa. Gusty winds threw normal life out of gear and coastal regions were inundated following very heavy rain since Friday night. The rainfall recorded within a 24-hour period in Ratnagiri till Saturday morning was 89 mm. As a result, day temperatures in Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra regions plummeted significantly, ranging between four and six degrees Celsius below normal. The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded over these regions ranged between 28 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Where is Cyclone Kyarr likely to make landfall?

By Saturday afternoon, Cyclone Kyarr had started moving away from Ratnagiri. As on Saturday evening, the ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm had moved about 380 km away from Ratnagiri. Even as it progresses westwards, its intensity is expected to remain the same till Sunday. The IMD has predicted that the cyclone will traverse along the west-northwest direction over the Arabian Sea. In the next four days, Cyclone Kyarr is likely to head further westwards. It is expected to make a landfall over Oman by October 31.