Explained: How Covid-19 has affected finances of state governments

The quality of spending and the credibility of state budgets will assume critical importance, the RBI has said.

If the Reserve Bank of India’s study on state governments’ finances is any indication, gross fiscal deficits (GFDs) of state governments are set to double in 2020-21 as the Covid-19 pandemic has hit the financial position of states hard and the next few years are going to be challenging.

Where are gross fiscal deficits of states headed?

In 2020-21, about half of the states have budgeted the GFD to gross state domestic product (GSDP) ratio at or above the 3 per cent threshold although most of these budgets were presented prior to the onset of Covid-19, the RBI said. The direction of possible revision is evident from the fact that the average for states presenting their budget before the outbreak of the pandemic is 2.4 per cent, while the average for the balance number of states that made post-outbreak budget presentation is 4.6 per cent of GSDP. Thus, states are grappling with the pandemic with constrained fiscal space. In terms of primary balances, states are clearly in an unfavourable position, with most states incurring primary deficits in 2019-20, as against primary surpluses at the onset of the global financial crisis, the RBI study said.

Will the stress on states continue?

The crisis literature focuses on the operation of the scissor effects — loss of revenues due to demand slowdown, coupled with higher expenditure associated with the pandemic. The duration of stress on state finances will likely be contingent upon factors like tenure of lockdown and risks of renewed waves of infections, all of which make traditional backward-looking tax buoyancy forecasting models unreliable, according to the RBI study on state finances. The quality of spending and the credibility of state budgets will assume critical importance. The next few years are going to be challenging for the states, it said.

What will be the impact on states?

Given the clear inter-linkages between growth and tax revenues and considering the fact that tax revenues fall faster than GDP when growth is negative, tax revenues are likely to be reduced for the next few years, the RBI said. Pandemic related spending, particularly on health and other support measures for households and firms are likely to keep these expenditures high, prolonging the ‘scissor effect’. In addition, states’ fiscal position is likely to be affected by a surge in contingent liabilities (guarantees). In this milieu, state governments may have to face the difficult choice of putting investment projects on hold, but, given the multiplier associated with capital spending, this will inevitably entail growth losses in a vicious circle feeding itself. “States’ indebtedness is set to rise, and if it is not accompanied by an acceleration in growth, fiscal sustainability will become the casualty, overwhelming the modest gains of the prudence in recent years,” it said.

What happened during earlier pandemics?

An event study analysis using four pandemic outbreaks in India — the 1896 plague, the 1918 Spanish flu, the 1957 Asian flu and the 1974 smallpox — shows that all episodes were associated with a contraction/ deceleration in GDP, with the 1918 flu registering the sharpest downturn of about 13 per cent. Interestingly, the recovery pattern is quite similar — a sharp rebound in the immediate subsequent year because of favourable base effects, followed by contraction again, with the GDP growth rate finally subsiding back to pre-pandemic years in about 3-4 years.

These severe disease outbreaks have also depressed per capita economic output in the economy, albeit with varied magnitudes. The recovery, however, is observed to be swift and complete within two years of the outbreak, except in the case of the 1918 flu when GDP per capita was restored to pre-outbreak levels only in 1922, the RBI said.

What the RBI says about the Kerala model?

The presence of empowered local governance institutions and community participation helped the Kerala state in effectively reaching out to affected people, the RBI said. With the resurgence in new cases, Kerala is actively roping in the services of local self-governments (LSGs) in its fight against the pandemic. LSGs have been entrusted with the task of collecting information, spreading awareness, identifying the vulnerable sections, ensuring quarantine and lockdown guidelines being followed, cleaning and disinfecting the public places and ensuring the supply of essential services to those under quarantine. Thus, panchayats have emerged as frontline institutions in containing the disease and in alleviating the distress caused to the poor and vulnerable, it said.

The state managed to contain the spread of the pandemic in the first wave of infections. However, the state witnessed a second wave of infections with the arrival of non-resident Keralites from outside the state and with the easing of restrictions.

What does it say about the Dharavi model?

The RBI said public-private partnership and community participation played a crucial role in combating Covid-19 in Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum. The government tied up with local private doctors, hospitals, NGOs, private volunteers and elected representatives and civil society organisations, while following a rapid action plan of accessible testing, proactive screening, early detection, contact tracing, timely isolation and putting suspected and high-risk contacts in institutional quarantine facilities in large numbers. Community participation, community kitchens and collective solidarity were the key features that helped to contain the spread of the virus. Enforcing a strict lockdown and blocking the movement of residents except for essential services controlled the contagion. Dharavi has flattened the curve and is worthy of emulation worldwide (WHO), it said.

