Explained: How closure of Russian airspace has impacted flights

The closure of Russian airspace for US-based, Canadian and European airlines has meant flights between some major destinations in these jurisdictions and India have become longer. For passengers on these carriers, longer flight times have meant inconvenience and higher fares. Air India has remained unaffected, as it continues to use Russian airspace for its flights to and from the western hemisphere. The screengrabs below, from the flight tracking website Flightradar24, show routes and flight times from randomly picked dates before and after the invasion of Ukraine, which triggered the West’s closure of airspaces to Russian aircraft, and Moscow’s retaliation.

The flight times are indicative; within the broad ‘before’ and ‘after’ categories, aircraft may reach a little sooner or later on a daily basis depending on flight conditions. PRANAV MUKUL explains.

NEWARK-DELHI: The United Airlines flight on March 1, which went around Russian airspace, was well over an hour longer — flying over Europe and the Middle East before entering the Indian subcontinent. The Air India flight on same route continues to use Russian airspace, and takes the same time as it did before the closure of airspaces.

HELSINKI-DELHI: To avoid Russian airspace, the Finnair aircraft flew south over eastern Europe, Turkey and Middle East, taking more than three hours longer than it did before the closure of Russian airspace. Normally, the flight goes east above Russia before heading south to reach Delhi.

VANCOUVER-DELHI: With flying time having increased substantially, Air Canada has broken its flight into two legs with a technical stopover in Dublin. Including the stopover time, the flight on March 3 took more than 37 hours. Air India’s flight on the same route, using Russian airspace has continued as usual.