Explained: How CBSE managed to rank students who did not appear in exams

Like in all other years, this year’s exam too saw girls faring better than boys, with 92.15% girl candidates passing, as opposed to 86.19% boy candidates. Express Photo By Amit Mehra Like in all other years, this year’s exam too saw girls faring better than boys, with 92.15% girl candidates passing, as opposed to 86.19% boy candidates. Express Photo By Amit Mehra

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the results for its 2020 Class XII board examinations on Monday. These examinations had been put on hold in the middle of March due to the nationwide shutdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As 49 papers across Class X and XII were yet to be tested, the board devised a formula to impute the marks of papers in which students did not appear. This involved calculating with an average of the best three papers of students who had written four papers, of the best two for students who had written only three, and used practical and project marks for students who had written less than two.

The results released on Monday showed a significant increase in the percentage of students scoring above 90% and 95%. Last year, of a total of 12,05,484 candidates, 17,693 candidates or 1.47% had scored above 95%. However, this year this percentage more than doubled to 3.24%, with 38,686 of the 11,92,961 scoring in that extremely high marks bracket.

Similarly, the number of candidates scoring over 90% also went up from 7.82% in 2019 to 13.24% in 2020.

This trend was not limited to the higher range of marks. This year saw a sharp increase in the overall percentage. This year, 10,59,080 of 11,92,961 passed, registering an over-all pass percentage of 88.78%. This is an increase of over 5 percentage points from last year’s 83.40%.

📣 Express Explained is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@ieexplained) and stay updated with the latest

Like in all other years, this year’s exam too saw girls faring better than boys, with 92.15% girl candidates passing, as opposed to 86.19% boy candidates. Transgender candidates registered a pass percentage of 66.67%. Also like last year, the region which performed the best was Thiruvananthapuram, with a pass percentage of 97.67%. Right at the bottom, the region-wise performances is Patna with 74.57%, lagging behind the national pass percentage by very 14 percentage points.

While Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas registered the highest percentages like every year, this year there has a big increase in the pass percentage of government schools across the country. Last year, these had registered a pass percentage of 87.17%, this year it increased to 94.94%.

However, this year, the board has decided to not release a ‘merit list’ of toppers, following in line with the CISCE which had announced its results last week without a merit list.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd