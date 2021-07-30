Explained: How CBSE Class XII results have been tabulated

For Class XII, it has been based on the performance of students in each subject in either one or more unit tests, mid-term or pre-board theory exams. (Representational image)

Almost all regular candidates whose results have been released—99.37% candidates—have passed Class XII through the CBSE’s alternate assessment policy. A total of 70,004 of 13,69,745, or 5.37% of the candidates, have scored more than 95%. The massive jump in pass percentages is particularly stark in private schools, where it has jumped from 88.22% last year to 99.22% this year. This year, the scores of students have been computed in their own schools, and both the schools and the board have been generous in their scoring after this difficult year for students.

According to the alternate assessment policy’s formula, the theory marks of each subject have been computed using 40% from the marks they got in the subject pre-boards or mid-term exams held by their schools earlier this year, 30% from their Class XI final exam marks, and 30% from their Class X board exam results. This was added to the actual marks that they got in their Class XII internal assessments and practicals for that subject.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

How have the 30-30-40 percentages for theory marks been computed?

For Class XII, it has been based on the performance of students in each subject in either one or more unit tests, mid-term or pre-board theory exams. This had been left to the discretion of the ‘Result Committees’ which were constituted in each school comprising the school principal, two seniormost teachers of the school and two teachers teaching Class XII at a neighbouring school.

“For example, if the committee may be of the considered view that only the pre-board exams may be taken into consideration, then a full weightage can be given to that component. Similarly, another school result committee may decide to give equal weightage to pre-board exams and mid-term exams,” read the board’s notification detailing the tabulation policy.

For the Class XI component, the computation has been based on the marks in the respective subjects from year-end final theory exams that the students wrote in 2019-2020.

In the Class X component, the average of the theory marks of three main subjects in which a student performed best in their Class X board examinations has been computed. This average has been uniformly awarded to all the Class XII subjects based on theory weightage of each subject.

What does the final tabulation look like after all these calculations?

There are different theory-internal assessment/practical break-ups for subjects that students have in Class XII. Some have 80 marks for theory and 20 for practicals, some have 70 for theory and 30 for practicals, and so on. Internal assessment and practicals for all subjects have already been completed in most schools and schools which have not completed it have been asked to conduct the remaining tests online. These marks have been added to the computed theory marks in each subject. This is what the tabulation looks like:

What is the standardisation process that has been conducted?

Each school has had to internally moderate the marks to account for the school level variations in marking of students in internally conducted exams of Classes XI and XII. A historical performance reference has been used as anchor. This is the performance of the school in whichever of the last three years’ board examinations it performed best.

“For each subject, the school will have to follow a broad distribution of marks which will be based on the performance of the specific year by that school in that subject. The subject wise marks assessed by the school for 2020-2021 should be within a range of +/- 5 marks obtained by the students in the school in the subject in the reference year. However, the overall average marks for the school assessed in 2020-2021, for all the subjects, should not exceed the overall average marks obtained by the school by 2 marks in the specific reference year,” states the tabulation policy on the technicality of the moderation process.