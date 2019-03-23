Toggle Menu
Explained: How caste has influenced NDA’s seat-sharing in Biharhttps://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-how-caste-has-influenced-ndas-seat-sharing-in-bihar-5639561/

Explained: How caste has influenced NDA’s seat-sharing in Bihar

2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bihar: BJP fields Ravi Shankar Prasad in place of Shatrughan Sinha from Patna Sahib, JD(U) focuses on EBC-OBC combination, and LJP's Ram Vilas Paswan gives three to family.

The BJP has fielded Union minister and prominent upper caste Kayastha leader Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib.

The NDA on Saturday announced its candidates for 39 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The lists released by the BJP and JD(U), which are contesting 17 seats each, are dominated by upper caste and OBC/EBC candidates.

Of 17 candidates, BJP has given tickets to 10 upper castes, five OBCs, one EBC and one scheduled caste candidate.

Read | NDA seat-sharing in Bihar: BJP, JD(U) to contest 17 seats each, LJP gets six

As widely expected, the party has denied the Patna Sahib ticket to rebel MP Shatrughan Sinha and has fielded Union minister and prominent upper caste Kayastha leader Ravi Shankar Prasad. The saffron party has also replaced Madhubani MP Hukumdev Narayan Yadav with his son Ashok Yadav. BJP has fielded local MLA and upper caste Brahmin leader Gopalji Thakur from Darbhanga as sitting MP Kirti Azad has joined the Congress.

Advertising
BJP’s Bihar in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Bhupendra Yadav with party state President Nityanand Rai, JD(U) state President Vashisht Narayan and LJP state President Pashupati Paras show the NDA’s candidates list for upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019 in Patna. (Source: PTI Photo)

The BJP has managed to persuade Union Minister Giriraj Singh to contest from Begusarai. Singh had been upset as his Nawada seat went to LJP, which has fielded muscleman and former MP Suraj Bhan’s brother Chandan Kumar. Begusarai now braces for a battle between CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, Giriraj Singh and possible RJD candidate Tanveer Hasan.

While there are only a few surprises from the BJP with the party retaining its winning candidates in 12 seats, it has fielded OBC leader Pradeep Singh from Araria, a seat held by RJD.

Explained | What smaller parties can bring to NDA and RJD-Congress in Bihar

The JD(U) has tried to supplement and balance the social combination by fielding six OBC and as many EBC candidates. It has also fielded two upper caste, two scheduled caste and one Muslim candidate — Mehmood Ashraf will contest from Kishanganj. JD(U) has gone back to its EBC and Koeri-Kurmi vote combination. It has fielded Vijay Manjhi opposite Grand Alliance candidate Jitan Ram Manjhi from Gaya.

LJP Hajipur candidate Pashupati Paras, Samastipur candidate Ramchandra Paswan and BJP’s former MLA and Vaishali candidate Veena Devi with party Chief Ram Vilas Paswan during a press conference, in Patna. (Source: PTI Photo)

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has not sprung any surprises in deciding its candidates for its six allocated seats. Ram Vilas Paswan has kept three seats for his family members. His brother Pashupati Kumar Paras and Ram Chandra Paswan will contest from reserved seats of Samastipur and Hajipur respectively, and son Chirag Paswan from another reserved sitting seat of Jamui. The LJP has not decided the candidate for Khagaria seat.

Don't Miss
Justice Pinaki Ghose sworn in as first Lokpal of India
IPL 2019: Why there will be no Opening Ceremony this year?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Explained: Why Donald Trump's legal woes go beyond the Mueller report
2 Govt exceeds disinvestment target for FY19, proceeds touch Rs 85,000 crore
3 Explained: Anatomy of Opposition's rainbow coalition in Bihar