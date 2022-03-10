Explained: How BJP retained Uttarakhand

🔴 Based on the trends it appears that even after the Congress made promises like cheaper LPG cylinders, jobs, monetary help to poor families and better health facilities, the voters voted more on issues like national interest, national security, Army welfare, and religious tourism.

🔴 In Uttarakhand the Congress appeared to have ticked all the right boxes like declaring good candidates, making electoral promises that could reach the voters and managing the in-fighting, the overall national image of the Congress diluted its chances in the state.

🔴 During the campaigning, the BJP used all its big guns. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the state on at least three days, Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J P Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and even Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath held several rallies in the state. However, Congress central leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were relatively absent.

🔴 The BJP continuously tried to polarise the campaign against the Congress and Harish Rawat. It accused Rawat of announcing a holiday for Friday prayers during his tenure and promising a Muslim university in the state. Even though the Congress refused to play on the same field, the BJP appears to have reached voters on these issues.

🔴 The image of the BJP being a pro-Army party that can promote religious tourism appeared to help it in the state which has a huge population in the Army, and relies to a large degree on religious tourism.