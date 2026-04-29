‘You didn’t allow us, now we are here’: Why Diljit Dosanjh spoke of 1914 Komagata Maru incident at Jimmy Fallon show

In his second appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, popstar Diljit Dosanjh spoke about the 1914 Komagata Maru incident, where 376 Indian passengers were denied entry into Canada owing to racist immigration rules. The passengers had to stay on the ship for nearly two months, even though they were desperate for food, water, and medical attention, before being sent back to India.

Dosanjh, who recently had a sold-out show at Vancouver’s BC Place stadium, said at the show, “When our people came for the first time to Canada, they didn’t allow us… and that stadium is just 2 km from that part…the Komagata Maru incident… Now, that is a big thing for us… 55,000 people in a stadium… You didn’t allow us to come, now we are here.”

What was Komagata Maru and what brought it to Vancouver?

The Komagata Maru, also called the Guru Nanaka Jahaz, was a Japanese steamship chartered in Hong Kong by Gurdit Singh. It sailed to Vancouver in 1914 with 376 Indians (340 Sikhs, 24 Muslims and 12 Hindus). These men — mostly farmers, former soldiers and labourers, all dressed in western suits to fit in in Canada — were driven by hopes of better wages to support their families in the dire conditions back home. The vessel left Hong Kong on April 4 and reached Vancouver on May 23.

What happened in Vancouver?

After the vessel reached the Burrard Inlet, only 24 passengers were allowed to disembark. Canadian authorities created a blockade for those aboard and denied food, water, and even medical help. By mid-July, the standoff was becoming increasingly intense. On July 19, more than a 100 policemen and immigration officials tried to force entry into the ship to take control of it, but the passengers fought back with iron pipes and by hurling coal at them.

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In response to the situation, the local South Asian community created a ‘Shore Committee’, led by Husain Rahim. They managed to raise $20,000, enough to retain control of the ship’s charter and continue fighting the authorities legally. However, the ship was eventually sent to India.

Why were the passengers denied entry?

Since both India and Canada were under British rule, the passengers considered themselves British subjects and held that they had the right to settle within British territories. However, a few years before this, in 1908, Canada had introduced the “continuous journey regulation”. This regulation prevented entry to those who did not “come from the country of their birth or citizenship by a continuous journey and or through tickets purchased before leaving the country of their birth or nationality”. The regulation was thus for ships that began their journey from countries so far from Canada that a stopover would be necessary.

This regulation came after the Vancouver anti-Asian riots of 1907, fueled by the Asiatic Exclusion League to ‘keep Canada white’. This mainly targeted Chinese and Japanese immigrants but Indians were also affected.

What happened after the ship returned to India?

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After being forced out of Vancouver, the ship was denied entry at other ports, including Hong Kong and Singapore, as World War I had begun and British authorities were wary of the anti-colonial sentiment.

When the vessel reached Budge Budge, located on the eastern bank of the Hooghly, the authorities tried to move the passengers on a special train bound for Punjab. But the passengers refused and began to march into Kolkata. The troops opened fire, killing 20 and injuring several. Gurdit Singh escaped but surrendered after Mahatma Gandhi asked him to do so as a patriot. He was imprisoned for five years.

How did the Komagata Maru incident impact the Indian freedom movement?

The plight of the passengers, first humiliated in Canada and then fired upon after returning to their homeland, highlighted Indians’ conditional rights and racist treatment under the British empire. It intensified calls for complete independence rather than asking for rights under the colonial rule.

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The incident also became a mobilising force for the Ghadar Party, which had already begun to call for armed struggle against the British rule.