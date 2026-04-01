Odisha at 90: How a movement to unify Odia speakers created India’s first linguistic province

The Odisha tableau at the 77th Republic Day celebration at the Kartavya Path, New Delhi, on January 26, 2026. Photo: Tashi Tobgyal

Odisha, the first state in India to be formed on a linguistic identity, turned 90 on Wednesday as the state celebrated Utkal Divas (Odisha Day) to commemorate its formation on April 1, 1936.

President Droupadi Murmu, who hails from Odisha, lauded the state’s invaluable contribution to India’s freedom struggle and nation-building. She said this occasion celebrates the state’s rich cultural heritage, timeless traditions, and the resilience of its people.

What is the history behind the formation of Odisha, and who played an instrumental role in it? Here’s what to know.

Fight for a separate Odia-speaking province

Under British rule, the Odia-speaking regions were scattered across different provinces: Bengal, Madras, Central, and Bihar. During the latter half of the 19th century, a movement began for the unification of the regions under a single administration.