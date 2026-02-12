How Tamil, Sanskrit and Prakrit names ended up on the walls of Egyptian Pharaohs’ tombs

For historians, the implications are immediate. They reveal how ancient traders from the subcontinent interacted with the world, with links to previous discoveries in India and elsewhere.

Written by: Arun Janardhanan
9 min readChennaiFeb 12, 2026 07:14 PM IST
The inscription cited in the research on Tamil in Egypt.The inscription cited in the research. (Special arrangement)
Make us preferred source on Google

In the dim corridors of Egypt’s Valley of the Kings, where New Kingdom pharaohs were buried more than three millennia ago, visitors have long left their marks. Predominant among the graffiti are Greek names — more than 2,000 of them were catalogued by the French scholar Jules Baillet in 1926. But hidden among those scratches, almost unnoticed for a century, were other voices. They were Indian.

In a study conducted in 2024 and 2025, Charlotte Schmid of the École Française d’Extrême-Orient (EFEO) and Ingo Strauch of the University of Lausanne documented close to 30 inscriptions in Tamil-Brahmi, Sanskrit and Prakrit across six tombs in the Theban Necropolis. As their paper, “From the Valley of the Kings to India: Indian Inscriptions in Egypt,” makes clear, these inscriptions belong to “the period between the 1st and 3rd centuries C.E.”

For historians of South Asia and the Mediterranean, the implications are immediate. These were not merely traders docking at Red Sea ports and sailing home. They were travellers who ventured inland to Thebes, far from the coast, and left their names beside those of Greek and Latin visitors.

A Tamil name, written eight times

The most striking name among the inscriptions is repeated insistently: Cikai Koṟṟaṉ.

“The name Cikai Koṟṟaṉ appears repeatedly. It was inscribed eight times across five tombs,” the researchers note. Some of these are near entrances; one appears “at a height of about four metres at the entrance,” suggesting deliberate placement and perhaps even an attempt to be seen.

The inscription found in Egypt. The inscription found in Egypt. (Special arrangement)

The name itself opens a window into linguistic and cultural entanglements. As Schmid explains in the report, “The name Cikai Koṟṟaṉ is revealing, as its first element may be connected to the Sanskrit śikhā, meaning tuft or crown.”

The second element, Koṟṟaṉ, is “more distinctly Tamil,” derived from a root meaning victory and slaying, echoing Koṟṟavai, the Chera warrior goddess, and the term koṟṟavaṉ, meaning king.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | The (consciously) forgotten worlds of Arabic-Malayalam and Arabic-Tamil

In other words, the name straddles linguistic worlds. Its first syllable gestures toward Sanskrit; its core identity is deeply Tamil. This hybridity reflects the cosmopolitanism of early historic India, where multilingualism was not exceptional but common among merchant communities.

The name Koṟṟaṉ has surfaced before. It appears in “Koṟṟapumāṉ”, inscribed on a pottery sherd from Berenike, the Red Sea port that has yielded Indian inscriptions since the 1990s. It is also attested in the Sangam corpus, where the Chera king Piṭṭāṅkoṟṟaṉ is addressed as “Koṟṟaṉ”. Such parallels tie the Egyptian graffiti firmly to the literary and epigraphic record of the ancient Tamil land, or Tamilagam.

“Kopāṉ Came and Saw”

Cikai Koṟṟaṉ was not alone in the Egyptian find. Another inscription reads “Kopāṉ varata kantan” — Kopāṉ came and saw. “The phrasing is strikingly similar to Greek formulae found in the same tombs,” Schmid told The Indian Express on Thursday (February 12), a day after her co-authored paper was presented for the first time in Chennai.

As she suggests, it appears to imitate the standard “came and saw” declaration common in Greek graffiti. The name Kopāṉ itself has parallels in Tamil Nadu, including at Ammankovilpatti. Other Tamil names identified include Cātaṉ and Kiraṉ — both familiar from early Tamil-Brahmi inscriptions in South India.

Story continues below this ad
One of the inscriptions cited in the research. One of the inscriptions cited in the research. (Special arrangement)

Detailing their journey into these findings, Schmid and Strauch said that these Indian inscriptions appear “inside the tombs alongside larger bodies of graffiti in other languages, primarily Greek.” According to them, Indian visitors were probably participating in an existing Mediterranean practice: marking one’s presence in a sacred or monumental site. They were not carving out separate spaces, but were inserting themselves into a cosmopolitan ritual of travel and remembrance.

Strauch first visited the Valley of the Kings in January 2024 as a tourist. While walking through the tombs, he noticed a few unusual inscriptions. He photographed them and shared the images with Schmid. Soon, the two scholars began to suspect that the markings were Indian. Within four months, they were back in the region together, this time on a focused study trip.

It was during this return visit that they identified nearly 30 inscriptions — 20 in Tamil-Brahmi (Tamili) and the remaining in Sanskrit and Prakrit.

Explained | Why scholars have struggled to decipher Harappan script

Strauch is a professor of Sanskrit and Buddhist Studies at the University of Lausanne. Schmid, based in Paris, is a professor of the history of religion. She learned Tamil 25 years ago from the School French D’extrême-Orient in Puducherry. She is trained in reading epigraphical Tamil, which proved crucial in deciphering the inscriptions.

Beyond Tamil: Sanskrit and Prakrit

Story continues below this ad

Of the roughly 30 inscriptions documented, about 20 are in Tamil-Brahmi. The other 10 are in Sanskrit, Prakrit and Gandhari-Kharosthi, indicating that visitors from northwestern and western India, including regions such as Gujarat and Maharashtra, were also present. One Sanskrit inscription refers to an envoy of a Kshaharata king who “came here” — a significant detail since the Kshaharata dynasty ruled parts of western India in the 1st century C.E.

This suggests that not only merchants, but also individuals connected to ruling lineages were part of these transoceanic networks. The linguistic range matters. It confirms that trade between India and the Roman world was not confined to a single coast or language group. Tamil merchants from the Malabar coast were clearly active, but so were traders from the northwestern subcontinent. The Valley of the Kings graffiti represents a snapshot of the Indian Ocean world in motion.

From Berenike to Thebes

Earlier archaeological attention had focused on Berenike, the port that functioned as a gateway between Roman Egypt and the Indian Ocean. Excavations have produced longer Indian inscriptions and material evidence of trade — pepper, beads, textiles.

But the Valley of the Kings lies far inland, in the Nile River valley. The presence of Tamil-Brahmi, Sanskrit and Prakrit inscriptions there pushes the story further. The inscriptions suggest that Indian traders did not merely dock, exchange goods and depart. They stayed long enough to travel, to sightsee, to participate in local practices of commemoration. They were literate in their own scripts and, as Schmid has argued, likely conversant in Greek as well.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Know Your City: How ancient Tamil inscriptions found in and around Bengaluru hark to fluid linguistic borders

There is a deeper question embedded in the discovery. Tamil-Brahmi inscriptions in India number only around a hundred. The addition of 20 more in Egypt is substantial. Why do so few survive locally? Were writing practices in Tamilagam more perishable, perhaps on palm leaf? Or were they limited to specific social groups?

“The Egyptian graffiti offers indirect evidence that certain merchant communities were comfortable carving their names in stone, even thousands of miles from home. The inscriptions are brief — names, formulae, declarations of arrival — but they testify to literacy, mobility and a sense of self,” Schmid said.

Strauch said the surprise was not merely in their existence but in their invisibility. The tombs have been visited for centuries, and Greek graffiti was known. The Indian ones had simply not been recognised.

Rethinking the Roman period

Classical sources such as Pliny and Ptolemy have long attested to Roman trade with India. Pepper, ivory, gemstones and textiles flowed westward. But whether this exchange was one-way or reciprocal has been debated.

Story continues below this ad

These inscriptions complicate the picture. They show Indians in Egypt, not as abstract trading partners but as named individuals. Cikai Koṟṟaṉ was there. Kopāṉ came and saw. An envoy of a Kshaharata king arrived.

The Valley of the Kings, built in the 16th century B.C.E., became a kind of ancient tourist site in the Roman period. Mediterranean travellers left graffiti; now we know Indians did too. In these scratched letters — Tamil-Brahmi curves, Sanskrit syllables, Prakrit forms — the Indian Ocean world comes into sharper focus.

For historians of South India, the finding is going to be very special. The names echo the Sangam corpus; the goddess Koṟṟavai’s linguistic shadow falls across an Egyptian wall.

“Tamil, Sanskrit and Prakrit, scripts born in the subcontinent, were inscribed in the shadow of pharaonic tombs. What survives is modest — a few dozen names among thousands of Greek ones. The inscriptions are more like scratches than deeply carved engravings. Yet the dry climate, the relative stability of the rock-cut tombs, and the natural protection offered by these cave-like interiors may have helped preserve them for more than 2000 years,” Schmid said.

Arun Janardhanan
Arun Janardhanan

Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express. Based in the state, his reporting combines ground-level access with long-form clarity, offering readers a nuanced understanding of South India’s political, judicial, and cultural life - work that reflects both depth of expertise and sustained authority. Expertise Geographic Focus: As Tamil Nadu Correspondent focused on politics, crime, faith and disputes, Janardhanan has been also reporting extensively on Sri Lanka, producing a decade-long body of work on its elections, governance, and the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings through detailed stories and interviews. Key Coverage Areas: State Politics and Governance: Close reporting on the DMK and AIADMK, the emergence of new political actors such as actor Vijay’s TVK, internal party churn, Centre–State tensions, and the role of the Governor. Legal and Judicial Affairs: Consistent coverage of the Madras High Court, including religion-linked disputes and cases involving state authority and civil liberties. Investigations: Deep-dive series on landmark cases and unresolved questions, including the Tirupati encounter and the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, alongside multiple investigative series from Tamil Nadu. Culture, Society, and Crisis: Reporting on cultural organisations, language debates, and disaster coverage—from cyclones to prolonged monsoon emergencies—anchored in on-the-ground detail. His reporting has been recognised with the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. Beyond journalism, Janardhanan is also a screenwriter; his Malayalam feature film Aarkkariyam was released in 2021. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | ‘75 per cent chance Artificial General Intelligence will not succeed’
Stuart Russell interview part 2
Amid growing calls for restitution, why the Smithsonian will return three bronzes to India
Smithsonian NMAA Idol Return
How gold rally is affecting small jewellers, as big players turn to innovation
gold jewellery.
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rafale
DAC clears proposal to buy 114 Rafale jets from France, 90 to be manufactured in India
Mohammad Deepak
His gym membership plummeted. Now, ‘Mohammad’ Deepak gets help from 15 SC lawyers
Jasmine Dhunna
Veerana's Jasmine Dhunna vanished after delivering her biggest hit that terrified India; co-star Hemant Birje solved the 37-year mystery
Juhi Chawla
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
70-year-old woman runs tiny ‘rice hotel’ in Howrah
30 years, 1 room, no help: The touching story of Howrah’s 70-year-old rice hotel owner who sleeps on plywood
IND vs NAM
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Sahibzada Farhan has scored 51 runs against Jasprit Bumrah at a strike rate of 150 without being dismissed. (PHOTO: REUTERS & AP)
Why Pakistan is banking on Sahibzada Farhan to dismantle Jasprit Bumrah: 51 runs, strike rate of 150, three sixes, 0 dismissals
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
fasting
Why the 5:2 diet isn't for every diabetic: An expert's warning
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NAM
Why Pakistan is banking on Sahibzada Farhan to dismantle Jasprit Bumrah: 51 runs, strike rate of 150, three sixes, 0 dismissals
Sahibzada Farhan has scored 51 runs against Jasprit Bumrah at a strike rate of 150 without being dismissed. (PHOTO: REUTERS & AP)
Quick Comment: Why the 3×15 Scoring System in badminton, up for vote on April 25, is double-edged for India's shuttlers, but a downer for the sport
Top Indian badminton players PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen in action. (Express photo by Amit Mehra and Abhinav Saha)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Big-screen foldables may grab 65% market share in 2026, flip phones to decline
With Apple's entry in the segment, large-screen foldables may get a huge boost.
The end of an era: Sony stops making Blu-ray recorders are streaming wins the war
A Sony Blu-ray Disc recorder on display, as the company confirms it will end shipments of all recorder models from February 2026.
Why the 5:2 diet isn't for every diabetic: An expert's warning
fasting
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
30 years, 1 room, no help: The touching story of Howrah’s 70-year-old rice hotel owner who sleeps on plywood
70-year-old woman runs tiny ‘rice hotel’ in Howrah
Bihar Police aspirant abducted and drugged in latest ‘Pakadwa Vivah’ shocker
He was assaulted, administered intoxicants, and taken to a temple in Morwa
Malaysian entrepreneur bought AI.com domain for Rs 300 in 1993, sells it for Rs 634 crore: ‘Greatest ROI in history’
malaysian man sells AI dot com domain
'Existential threat': OpenAI engineer warns of the day AI finally ‘disrupts everything’ for humans
Hieu Pham, an engineer at OpenAI, recently sparked a discussion on the existential weight of AI.
EXPRESS OPINION
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
Why I introduced a Bill for a permanent framework for states’ reorganisation
Why I introduced a Bill for a permanent framework for state reorganisation
In Good Faith | Why the nation needs honest clocks
honest clock
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement