St Francis Xavier row: Why protests broke out against YouTuber Gautam Khattar in Goa

YouTuber Gautam Khattar, who was booked last week for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Saint Francis Xavier, was brought to Goa on a transit remand on Sunday (April 26), after he was arrested in Himachal Pradesh.

Khattar made the remarks on April 18 at an event organised by the Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti Mormugao, attended by Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho and BJP MLAs Sankalp Amonkar and Krishna Salkar. His comments led to several protests across the state.

What is the controversy?

Khattar, who describes himself as a “spiritual beat journalist” on social media and the founder of Sanatan Mahasangh, spoke at the ‘Bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav’ event in South Goa’s Vasco.

After his speech went viral on social media and triggered criticism, protestors marched to police stations and threatened a bandh, demanding the YouTuber’s immediate arrest for hurting religious sentiments and disturbing communal harmony.

The Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti, which organised the event, distanced itself from Khattar’s remarks and issued an apology. “He was invited to speak about Sanatan Dharma, not to make derogatory remarks about our patron saint. We wish to clarify that the views expressed by Gautam Khattar are entirely his own and do not reflect the views of the organisers… We, from the bottom of our hearts, apologise to all our Goan brothers and sisters…” the Samiti said.

In a statement, the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman said the Catholic Church in Goa expressed “deep pain and anguish” over the incident. “Such divisive rhetoric, laced with falsehoods and venom, deeply hurts the sentiments of lakhs of Goans — irrespective of the religion they profess — who hold St. Francis Xavier in the highest esteem… At the same time, we appeal to all to remain calm and exercise restraint…”

Explained | What happens during the exposition of sacred relics of Saint Francis Xavier in Goa

Leaders across the political spectrum — including from the ruling BJP, Congress, AAP and Goa Forward Party — also condemned the incident. Chief minister Pramod Sawant promised strict action, reiterating that the state’s “communal harmony cannot be disturbed by outsiders.”

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Who is St Francis Xavier and what is his connection to Goa?

St Francis Xavier, also referred to as “Goencho Saib” (Lord of Goa), is revered as the patron saint of Goa. The “incorruptible” mortal remains of the Spanish Jesuit missionary — also one of the founding members of The Society of Jesus — have been housed at the Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa since 1624.

The saint arrived in Goa in 1542, when it was a Portuguese colony. His primary mission, as ordered by King John III, was to ‘restore’ Christianity among the Portuguese settlers who arrived in the early 16th century. He died in 1552 on Shangchuan Island off China’s coast and was first buried on the island.

In 1553, his body was exhumed and transported to Malacca in present-day Malaysia, where it was housed in the Church of St Paul for several months. The saint’s body was then shipped to Goa in 1554, and kept at St Paul’s College in Old Goa — the first building constructed by Jesuits in Goa. The body was later transferred to Casa Professa near the Basilica by 1613, and placed in the Basilica in Old Goa in 1624.

Once every decade, the exposition of sacred relics of Saint Francis Xavier is held in Goa and pilgrims of all faiths, particularly from the Catholic community, and tourists visit to pay homage to the saint. During the exposition, a four-century-old silver glass casket holding the relics is lowered from its resting place in the mausoleum at the Basilica of Bom Jesus. It is then carried to be placed at the Se Cathedral, where the mortal remains are kept for veneration by the public for 45 days.

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That the remains were found to be “well preserved”, showing minimal signs of decay despite being exhumed, is seen as a sign of a “miracle” among the faithful.

Previous controversy

In October 2024, former Goa Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief-turned-rebel Subhash Velingkar called for a “DNA test” of the saint’s relics, which triggered protests. An FIR was lodged against him for hurting religious sentiments and disrupting communal harmony.

Velingkar had referred to an old claim by a Sri Lankan journalist, who stated that the saint’s body was lost at sea while being ferried from the Chinese island where he died. The Portuguese switched his body with the 15th-century Buddhist monk Thotagamuwe Sri Rahula Thera, the journalist claimed. Velingkar said that the journalist had asked for the body return to Sri Lanka.

In2022, Velingkar said St Xavier was instrumental in bringing the Goa Inquisition during the Portuguese rule, and that the title of “Goencho Saib” conferred on the saint should be given to Lord Parshuram instead.