How the Indian Army secured Srinagar airport during the 1947 Kashmir invasion

In October 1947, the Indian Army airlifted troops to Srinagar, helping halt a tribal invasion of Jammu and Kashmir. The raiders had seized Muzaffarabad, Domel and Uri and were advancing towards Srinagar, the state’s summer capital. Securing its airport was crucial to preventing the valley from falling to the invaders.

Why did the raiders invade Kashmir, what were their objectives, and how did the Indian Army organise the airlift?

A Dogra ruler and the battle for accession

The princely state of Jammu and Kashmir was established in 1846, when the British East India Company transferred territories, including the Kashmir Valley, to Gulab Singh, a Dogra ruler of Jammu, under the Treaty of Amritsar.

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In the 20th century, popular movements challenged Dogra rule, which was marked by repression. “Moreover, opposition to Dogra rule was informed by the view that the Dogras were only the latest in a line of foreign occupying powers dating back to Mughal rule,” writes author Aashique Ahmed Iqbal in The Aeroplane and the Making of Modern India (2022).

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With British rule ending in 1947, both India and Pakistan sought Kashmir’s accession. India was keenly aware of Kashmir’s strategic importance, while the Pakistani leadership assumed that Kashmir would be integrated into Pakistan due to its Muslim majority and its contiguity to Punjab. At Independence, the state did not concede, forcing Pakistan to sign a standstill agreement with Kashmir to maintain existing administrative and supply arrangements.

Relations subsequently deteriorated, with the Kashmir government accusing Pakistan of disrupting supplies to pressure the state into accession.

The invasion begins

Alarmed by the prospect of Kashmir’s possible accession to India, elements of the Pakistani government organised a military operation codenamed ‘Operation Gulmarg’ aimed at overrunning the state with the aid of tribal proxies.

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The invasion of Kashmir began on October 22, 1947. Iqbal elaborates in his book, “Tribesmen from Pakistan’s Northwest Frontier Province (NWFP) and beyond descended from West Punjab onto the Kashmir Valley. The tribal force was well-armed, travelled in trucks at a time of petrol rationing, and had faced no resistance traversing the length of the NWFP and West Punjab to reach Kashmir. Pakistan’s government would maintain the position that the invasion was not in fact supported by it until May 1948, though planning for the invasion was largely carried out by the provincial government of the NWFP with Jinnah’s tacit acceptance.”

Their immediate objective was Srinagar. Capturing the capital would have dealt a decisive blow to the Maharaja’s government and potentially secured the state for Pakistan.

Srinagar was strategically important for another reason: it had the Kashmir Valley’s only airstrip. With limited road connections to the rest of India, the airport offered the most practical route for rapidly bringing in Indian troops.

Accession and the decision to airlift troops

As the raiders advanced towards Srinagar, the Indian government moved swiftly to assess the situation. On October 25, V P Menon, secretary of the Ministry of States, travelled to Srinagar. With the Maharaja’s government on the verge of collapse, Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession to India the following day, paving the way for Indian military intervention.

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Preparations for an emergency airlift were already under way. An Army Airlift Committee was formed to coordinate troop deployment, while aircraft and logistical arrangements were mobilised in Delhi. Home Minister Vallabhbhai Patel issued an emergency appeal for civilian aircraft to report to the capital’s aerodromes. Around 25 aircraft, predominantly Dakota transport planes, were assembled for the operation.

The mission, however, was very risky. British commanders of the Indian armed forces and Governor-General Lord Mountbatten reportedly opposed the airlift, given the difficulties pilots would face navigating mountainous terrain and landing on an unfamiliar airstrip that could already be under threat. Srinagar airport also lacked adequate communications, repair and refuelling facilities.

Despite these challenges, the airlift went ahead.

Securing the valley

On October 27, 1947, Indian troops began landing at Srinagar airport aboard Dakota transport aircraft, bringing soldiers and supplies. Over the next three weeks, the airlift gathered pace. By November 6, India had 3500 troops in Srinagar.

“The battle was over in 12 hours. The raiders were routed, leaving some 500 dead on the field for only three Indian casualties. 56 Indian forces drove them all the way to Uri in the next three days, effectively securing the Kashmir valley,” Iqbal notes.

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An unexpected outcome of the airlift was the evacuation of a large number of British residents and tourists from Srinagar. Reports suggest that around 400 British citizens, mainly retirees and families of British government officials posted in India, were living in the city.

Reflecting on the operation, Iqbal writes, “Indeed, the speed and success of the airlift was so great that it convinced Pakistani observers and later historians that India had planned it well in advance.”

The operation also demonstrated the strategic importance of aviation in the conflict. As Iqbal argues, aircraft gave the Indian government a means of intervening militarily while managing the escalation of the Kashmir conflict.