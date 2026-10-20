RSS at 101: Why, and how, the organisation was first formed

On Vijayadashami in 1925, Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, a doctor and disillusioned Congressman, announced the formation of an organisation that would go on to play a major role in Indian society and politics. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which began with a handful of young men in Nagpur, is today celebrating its 101st anniversary, and is arguably more powerful than it has ever been before.

But why did Hedgewar decide to form the RSS, and how did the organisation come up? As it marks 101 years, we explain its history and origins.

Who was Keshav Baliram Hedgewar?

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) emerged from a period of intense political debate over nationalism and Hindu-Muslim relations. Its founding idea was that Hindu society needed to overcome its internal divisions and develop the discipline, unity and strength to become the foundation of the nation.