On Rani Lakshmibai’s death anniversary: How the queen of Jhansi became an enduring nationalist icon

In the years following her death, the figure of the queen of Jhansi became a legend with immense potential. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

On June 18, 1858, Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi was killed fighting British troops near Gwalior during the Revolt of 1857. More than 150 years later, she remains one of the most enduring symbols of anti-colonial resistance in India’s national imagination. Statues have been erected and streets named in honour of her valour all across the country, schoolchildren memorise tales of her bravery, and politicians across ideological lines invoke her legacy.

The transformation of Rani Lakshmibai into one of the most recognisable figures of nationalism was neither immediate, nor inevitable. It happened over decades and through folklore, popular literature, biographies, and nationalist writings.

Rani Lakshmibai and the story of 1857 rebellion

Rani Lakshmibai was the queen consort of the princely state of Jhansi. The death of the king, Gangadhar Rao, had left the throne without a natural heir. The English East India Company (EIC) denied recognition to the adopted prince, and annexed Jhansi under the Doctrine of Lapse. This doctrine stated that any princely state under British suzerainty would become part of British India if the ruler died without leaving behind a son as heir.