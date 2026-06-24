Rakhigarhi remains sent for scientific study: What ancient human remains can tell us

Written by Shatakshi Saklani

Human skeletal remains excavated from the Harappan site of Rakhigarhi in Haryana have been formally handed over by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to the Anthropological Survey of India (AnSI), a national research institute under the Union Ministry of Culture, for scientific investigation.

In a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release Monday (June 22), the Ministry said that archaeologists uncovered eight burials at the site’s Mound No. 7 during excavations conducted by ASI in the 2025-26 field season. Field season refers to the primary period during the year when archaeologists conduct active fieldwork, such as excavations and surveys.

Three complete human skeletons, along with skeletal fragments recovered from other burials, have now been transferred to AnSI’s ancient human skeletal repository and laboratory in Kolkata, the PIB note said. The remaining skeletal materials obtained at these sites are also expected to be transferred in the coming days.