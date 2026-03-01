Behind Khamenei killing protests in Kashmir, its centuries-old ties with Iran

People protest against the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel strike, in Srinagar on March 1, 2026. Photo: Shuaib Masoodi

The killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an Israel-US strike has sparked widespread protests in Kashmir.

Thousands of people, especially from the Shia minority community, took to the streets to mourn the killing, bringing into focus Kashmir’s deep ties with Iran that have left a lasting impact on its culture, art and crafts, and religion.

Indeed, Kashmir is also known as Iran-e-Sagheer (the little Iran), a term popularised by the poet Muhammad Iqbal.

A 14th-century visit

The story of these Iran-Kashmir ties dates back to the 14th century when a Sunni Persian poet and missionary, Mir Sayyid Ali Hamadani, visited Kashmir along with hundreds of his associates.