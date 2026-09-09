Cinema in Kashmir: How militancy shut movie theatres, film shoots

The 520-seater INOX multiplex in Srinagar is the venue for screening the films shortlisted at the IFFJK. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

As Jammu and Kashmir hosts its first international film festival, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said it is to remind the film industry that, before Switzerland and other countries, Bollywood films were shot in Kashmir. The International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK) is being held from September 7 to 10.

The valley, with its beautiful landscape, had been a favourite destination of filmmakers. But as the first signs of militancy surfaced in 1989, Bollywood disappeared from Kashmir. We explain how militants’ threats led to the shutdown of film theatres in the valley, snapping Kashmir’s connection with Bollywood.

Bollywood’s tryst with Kashmir

Until 1989, Kashmir was one of the most favourite destinations for Hindi filmmakers. Be it Junglee (1961) starring Shammi Kapoor and Saira Bano, or the Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh-starrer Betaab (1983) — which lent its name to the Pahalgam valley where it was shot, filmmakers would often turn to Kashmir’s beautiful landscapes for film shoots.