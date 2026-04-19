Created around the same time, how Israel, Pakistan have since helped the US

With the US-Iran war crossing its 50th day, its resolution can be said to depend on two countries — Israel and Pakistan.

There is, of course, China, with its leverages with Iran and interests in a ‘deal’ with the US. But Pakistan as the negotiation leader and Israel as the possible spoiler have a significant sway over the war.

Pakistan shares a border with Iran, has excellent relations with most of the Gulf states, and has taken a huge economic hit with the war. In addition, its willingness to do US bidding is no secret.

Israel, with little doubt, is the key player and for many is the country using its huge political capital in the US to hold a virtual veto on any settlement with Iran.