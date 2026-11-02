Amid IDBI Bank sale, Sitharaman cites India’s first big financial scandal: The 1957 Mundhra case

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi recently criticised the Centre over the sale of a majority stake in IDBI Bank, drawing a response from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who evoked India’s first major financial scandal: the 1957 Mundhra case.

“We all know how @INCIndia has used Banks and financial institutions as personal entities and pressured bank employees to extend loans at their whim… In 1957, Haridas Mundra got money from LIC due to influence by the Congress leaders,” she posted on X on Friday (October 30).

The case involved money entrusted by millions of policyholders to the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) allegedly being turned into a lifeline for a collapsing business empire. When MP Feroze Gandhi, the husband of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, blew the lid off the controversial deal in Parliament, the revelations sent shockwaves through the corridors of power. It triggered a public judicial inquiry and culminated in the resignation of Finance Minister T T Krishnamachari.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The Mundhra scandal became a defining test of public accountability and the government’s responsibility to protect policyholders’ money.

Who was Haridas Mundhra?

At the centre was Haridas Mundhra, a Kolkata-based businessman and stock market operator who had built an extensive corporate empire through aggressive acquisitions. His expansion, however, depended increasingly on borrowed money and mounting financial obligations.

By 1957, his businesses were under severe financial pressure. A controversial LIC transaction soon raised questions about whether government machinery had been mobilised to protect a private businessman.

According to records available in The Indian Express archives, LIC purchased shares worth Rs 1,26,86,100 in six Mundhra-associated companies: British India Corporation, Jessop and Company, Richardson and Cruddas, Smith Stanistreet and Company, Osler Electric Lamp Manufacturing Company and Angelo Brothers. It was the largest single investment undertaken by the newly established insurance corporation.

Story continues below this ad

The transaction’s execution, however, proved controversial. Instead of purchasing shares through normal stock market operations at prevailing prices, LIC concluded the deal hurriedly at prices negotiated directly with Mundhra. LIC’s investment committee was not consulted. Established safeguards were bypassed despite government officials being aware of Mundhra’s questionable business practices.

The subsequent Chagla Commission found that the investment lacked propriety and violated established business rules. It also endorsed Feroze Gandhi’s allegation that some shares transferred by Mundhra were forged.

As The Indian Express archives show, the central question was why a public institution had undertaken such an extraordinary transaction without following its safeguards.

Feroze Gandhi takes on his own govt

The scandal might have remained buried in official files but for Feroze Gandhi, the Congress MP from Rae Bareli and son-in-law of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. On December 16, 1957, Gandhi delivered a forceful intervention in the Lok Sabha, exposing LIC’s questionable investments in Mundhra-controlled companies.

Story continues below this ad

His intervention was significant because he was challenging his own party’s government, which enjoyed overwhelming political dominance under Nehru. The controversy had surfaced through parliamentary questions in November 1957. The Finance Ministry acknowledged an investment of approximately Rs 1.26 crore in companies in which Mundhra had an interest. Dissatisfied with the response, Gandhi pursued the matter.

His investigation transformed a financial transaction into a major political and institutional crisis. Recognising the seriousness of the allegations, Nehru spoke of the majesty of Parliament and announced a judicial inquiry. The scandal could no longer be brushed aside, archives show.

Chagla Commission tears apart govt defence

The government appointed a commission headed by Justice M C Chagla, then Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, to investigate the transactions. Its proceedings were conducted publicly.

The findings were deeply damaging. Chagla described Mundhra not as an industrialist but as “an adventurer whose passion was to swallow as many firms as possible.” His business methods, the commission observed, were dubious, to say the least. The inquiry rejected the argument that LIC’s investment was a legitimate attempt to protect the stock market. The shares had been purchased through a hurried, privately negotiated transaction rather than ordinary market operations.

Story continues below this ad

The commission found that H M Patel, the Principal Finance Secretary, had instructed LIC chairman K R Kamath to buy the shares. However, there was conflicting evidence over whether Patel had acted independently or with the approval of FM T T Krishnamachari. Patel maintained that the minister had approved the proposal, while Krishnamachari said he had merely asked the secretary to examine it.

Chagla held that the minister could not escape moral and constitutional responsibility by relying on this distinction, even if subordinate officials had executed the transaction.

A parliamentary reply deepens the crisis

The commission’s examination of the government’s parliamentary responses added another dimension to the scandal. After a newspaper reported that LIC had purchased questionable shares in private companies, the Finance Ministry issued a technically correct but misleading response to a parliamentary question.

The ministry’s original draft contained details of investments in British India Corporation and other Mundhra-controlled companies. Krishnamachari crossed out the relevant portion and substituted an answer that effectively dismissed the report. The issue had now extended beyond an irregular investment to whether Parliament had been deliberately misled about public funds.

Story continues below this ad

The episode was particularly embarrassing for a government that claimed to uphold parliamentary accountability, according to reports in The Indian Express archives.

Krishnamachari resigns, questions remain

Following the Chagla Commission’s findings, Krishnamachari resigned as Finance Minister in February 1958, dealing a major blow to the Nehru government. The controversy also affected senior officials. H M Patel and LIC chairman K R Kamath left their positions, although subsequent proceedings before the Vivian Bose Board of Inquiry led to the dropping of charges against them.

The Bose Board found no evidence that anyone had personally profited from the transaction, but concluded that a series of improprieties had unquestionably been committed. It also disclosed that Mundhra had donated Rs 1 lakh to the Uttar Pradesh Congress and Rs 1.5 lakh to the All India Congress Committee in 1957, which was an election year.

Nehru was unhappy about Krishnamachari’s departure. The latter eventually returned to the Cabinet in 1962 and again became Finance Minister. One of the most damning assessments came from the Vivian Bose Board, which recorded in its report: “We regret that we have not been told the whole truth, and some at least of what we have been told is demonstrably false.”

Lasting lesson of the Mundhra scandal

Story continues below this ad

The Mundhra affair remains a landmark in India’s financial and parliamentary history because it exposed the vulnerability of public institutions when commercial interests and government influence intersect.

LIC was established to safeguard policyholders’ savings, not rescue financially troubled private businesses. Yet the transaction demonstrated how institutional safeguards could be bypassed and public funds exposed to questionable corporate interests.

The scandal established an important precedent: political influence, proximity to the Prime Minister, or seniority in government could not provide immunity from accountability.

Feroze Gandhi’s intervention demonstrated the importance of parliamentary oversight. His challenge to his own government forced an independent investigation and contributed to the resignation of a powerful finance minister.

Story continues below this ad

More than six decades later, questions raised by this affair remain relevant: Who authorised the transaction? Why were safeguards bypassed? Who was accountable? And why should ordinary citizens bear the consequences when powerful business interests run into trouble?