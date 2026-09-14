Hindi Diwas: How the Constituent Assembly settled India’s language row

The language question remained one of the most contentious issues before the Constituent Assembly. On September 14, 1949, after years of debate, it adopted the language compromise known as the Munshi–Ayyangar formula.

Written by: Nikita Mohta
6 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 14, 2026 06:14 PM IST
Hindi Diwas: A scene from the Constituent Assembly. (Wikimedia Commons)A scene from the Constituent Assembly. (Wikimedia Commons)
Make us preferred source on Google
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Nikita Mohta
Nikita Mohta
twitter
instagram

Nikita writes for the Research Section of  IndianExpress.com, focusing on the intersections between colonial history and contemporary issues, especially in gender, culture, and sport. For suggestions, feedback, or an insider’s guide to exploring Calcutta, feel free to reach out to her at nikita.mohta@indianexpress.com. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments