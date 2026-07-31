As parties rush to honour Guru Ravidas, revisiting his legacy of Dalit resistance in Punjab and beyond

Guru Ravidas remains one of India's most influential Bhakti saints, whose message of equality, Begumpura and dignity of labour continues to shape religion and politics.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
5 min readChandigarhJul 31, 2026 06:30 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Sant Ravidas birthplace temple, in Varanasi, July 29. (PTI Photo)Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Sant Ravidas birthplace temple, in Varanasi, July 29. (PTI Photo)
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Seven months before Sant Ravidas’s 650th birth anniversary, the BJP launched a nationwide commemoration campaign on Wednesday (July 29) at his birthplace near Varanasi, in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Centuries after his lifetime, Guru Ravidas continues to shape religious thought, social reform, politics and Dalit assertion across India, particularly in Punjab. The AAP government also launched a year-long commemoration campaign in February.

A Bhakti saint, philosopher and poet, he challenged caste hierarchies while remaining rooted in his occupation as a cobbler, preached the dignity of labour and envisioned a free and equal society.

Unique among Bhakti saints

Guru Ravidas was a 15th-16th century saint whose teachings emphasised devotion to a formless God. He belonged to the chamar community of leather workers.

Ronki Ram, a professor emeritus at the Institute for Development and Communication, Chandigarh, and an eminent scholar of Guru Ravidas, told The Indian Express that the saint neither renounced his religion nor abandoned his hereditary occupation. In doing so, his life itself became a form of peaceful social protest at a time when the Bhakti movement sought to challenge social hierarchies.

Explained | Who are the Ravidassias and why do they want a separate religion category in Census

While he rejected ritualism and idol worship, accounts say he wore the sacred thread (janeu) and applied the tilak on his forehead. Professor Ram said these actions symbolically challenged the upper castes’ monopoly over religious symbols.

Guru Ravidas became widely revered through his devotional poetry and reformist philosophy. He wrote in Sadhukari, a language that blended Awadhi, Braj, Khari Boli, Punjabi, Rajasthani and Sanskrit. According to Professor Yog Raj Angrish, who heads the School of Punjabi Studies at Panjab University, his verses were simple and easy to sing. “While Kabir’s poetry is marked by rhetoric, resistance and poetic deconstruction, Ravidas writes with philosophical depth and humility,” Angrish said.

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One of his best-known hymns declares: “Naam tero aarti majan Murare; Har ke Naam bin jhoothe sagal pasaare” (O Lord, Your Name is my worship and my sacred ablution. Without the Divine Name, all other religious displays are false.) As his fame spread, he attracted followers cutting across caste lines.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Sant Niranjan Das and other dignitaries, pays tributes at the statue of Sant Ravidas at Seer Govardhan village, in Varanasi, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. UP CM Yogi Adityanath, along with Sant Niranjan Das and other dignitaries, pays tributes at the statue of Sant Ravidas at Seer Govardhan village, in Varanasi, July 29. (PTI Photo)

Another central idea underlying his philosophy was of Begumpura, an ideal society founded on principles of equality, justice and freedom. Modern scholars, including Gail Omvedt, have described it as one of the earliest visions of a casteless and classless society.

Raising Dalit consciousness

Guru Ravidas occupies a unique place in Sikhism. Forty of his hymns (shabads) and one shloka are included in the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh scripture regarded as the eternal Guru, alongside the compositions of Kabir, Sheikh Farid and other Bhakti and Sufi saints. Professor Sarabjit Singh of Punjabi University said these saints lived before Guru Nanak Dev, who carried forward many of their ideas.

Also Read | Why BJP is investing 7 months in a Sant Ravidas outreach before 2027 polls

Professor Ram described him as one of the earliest voices of Dalit resistance, who transformed personal experience into a universal message of equality without advocating hatred or revenge. His influence became particularly visible during Punjab’s Ad Dharm movement of the 1920s, which adopted Guru Ravidas as its patron saint to champion an independent social and political consciousness.

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As he put it, “Aisa chahoon raaj main jahaan milai sabhan ko ann; chhot bado sab sam basai, Ravidas rahai prasann” (I long for such a kingdom where everyone has enough to eat, where the small and the great live as equals; then Ravidas shall be content).”

Guru Ravidas remains the foremost spiritual figure for millions of Dalits. His followers, the Ravidassias, are a Dalit community of whom the bulk — around 12 lakh — live in the Doaba region, which includes districts such as Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshar and Jalandhar. The community separated from Sikhism in 2010 and follows its own scripture. Its growing political influence is reflected in the prominence of institutions such as Dera Sachkhand Ballan and in recent visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other national leaders.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

 

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