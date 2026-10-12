Columbus Day: How an explorer became a divisive figure in US history

Weeks before the midterm elections to Congress, US President Donald Trump took to social media to send Columbus Day greetings.

“HAPPY COLUMBUS DAY TO ALL, in particular our great Italian American Community which was forced to suffer as the Radical Left Dumocrats, Socialists, and Communists rampaged through our cities and towns ripping down almost all of the beautiful statues of Christopher Columbus,” Trump wrote.

The move comes amid a broader effort to appeal to Italian-American voters. On Friday (October 9), he hosted a Columbus Day celebration at the White House. Two days earlier, a White House proclamation declared October 12, 2026, as Columbus Day. Trump called on Americans to mark the occasion with ceremonies and activities and directed that US flags be displayed on public buildings.

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But what is Columbus Day? Why does it have a contentious status in the US? How is it linked with Italian American heritage?

First, what is Columbus Day and when is it observed?

The second Monday of October is observed as Columbus Day, a federal holiday commemorating voyager Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the Americas on October 12, 1492.

This occasion has a contentious history: While Columbus’ arrival has long been celebrated as bringing civilisation to the continent, greater attention has since been paid to the violence, conquest and colonisation that followed.

The celebration of Columbus Day varies across states. In 2025, the Pew Research Centre noted that 30 states and three US territories observe Columbus Day in some form. However, only 20 states and two territories offer a paid holiday.

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How did Columbus’ discovery of the Americas gain an outsized role in American history?

Map of Christopher Columbus voyages, between 1492 and 1504. (Wikimedia Commons) Map of Christopher Columbus voyages, between 1492 and 1504. (Wikimedia Commons)

In 1492, Christopher Columbus, a Genoese navigator seeking a route to Asia, ventured westward across the Atlantic rather than sailing around Africa.

European powers were searching for alternative trade routes to Asia. Columbus set sail from Spain on August 3, 1492, on a journey funded by the Spanish Crown. After a brief stop in the Canary Islands, his three ships sailed across the Atlantic to the Bahamas on October 12.

Over the next few months, Columbus sailed to Cuba, Hispaniola, and other Caribbean islands, imprisoning Indigenous people and collecting goods to take back to Spain. His voyages helped lay the foundations of Spanish colonisation of the Americas. However, he had not realised he had reached what Europeans would come to call the “New World” and continued to refer to the Americas as being located “at the end of the Orient”.

Despite this, Columbus remained a relatively marginal figure in American history until the late 18th century, when the newly independent United States sought to construct a national history distinct from its colonial British past.

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Two books played a crucial role in elevating his stature in the US. William Robertson’s 1777 biography of Columbus portrayed him as a bold explorer constrained by the Old World, with a supposed mission to bring civilisation to Indigenous peoples. Washington Irving’s The Life and Voyages of Christopher Columbus (1828) — dubbed “stunningly inaccurate” — became the basis of the popular history of Columbus taught to generations of American children in schools.

From the late 18th century, Columbus’ name became embedded in American identity. Towns and streets, including state capitals in South Carolina (1786) and Ohio (1812), were named for him. The renaming of King’s College in New York City as Columbia University in 1784, and the establishment of the national capital in the Territory of Columbia, later the District of Columbia, were further nods to his legacy, were all nods to his legacy, according to an article in The Nation magazine.

For the 400th anniversary of Columbus’ voyage in 1892, then US President Benjamin Harrison declared October 12 a one-time national celebration. This came as a wider effort to placate Italian Americans following a mob lynching that ended up killing 11 Italian immigrants in New Orleans. For Italian migrants who set sail across the Atlantic to make a better life in the US, Columbus was an icon. For many Italian Americans, Columbus Day remains a celebration of their heritage, rather than of Columbus himself.

In 1971, Columbus Day became an officially recognised federal holiday in the US, to be observed each year on the second Monday of October.

Why is his legacy controversial?

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During the 20th and 21st centuries, there was a growing recognition of the violence and exploitation associated with Columbus’ arrival in the Americas and the consequences of European colonisation for the millions of Indigenous people already living there.

There are three main controversial aspects concerning his interactions with the Americas’ indigenous people: the use of violence and slavery, the forced conversion of native peoples to Christianity, and the introduction of diseases that would kill millions of native Americans.

On his very first day in the Americas, Columbus imprisoned six natives. His journal entry from October 12, 1492 stated: “They should be good and intelligent servants, for I see that they say very quickly everything that is said to them … Our Lord pleasing, at the time of my departure I will take six of them from here to Your Highnesses in order that they may learn to speak.” (according to the 1989 translation by Oliver Dunn and James E Kelley Jr).

Subsequent voyages would see thousands of natives enslaved, killed, raped, and sent to work in gold mines and plantations in the newly established Spanish colonies in America. By some estimates, within 60 years after Columbus landed, only a few hundred of what may have been 250,000 Taino people — the most populous indigenous tribe in the Caribbean — were left on their islands. Columbus ruled with such brutality that even the Spanish Crown thought he was going overboard, and stripped him of his governorship of the Americas in 1500.

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Natives also perished due to the Old World diseases that Columbus and his men (and subsequent European colonists) brought with them — diseases to which Indigenous populations had little or no immunity. Thriving civilisations suffered devastating losses due to diseases such as smallpox.

The observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day remains a politically divisive issue, often split along race and party lines in the US. Today, 17 states and Washington, DC also have holidays honouring Native Americans (the indigenous residents of the Americas) on the second Monday of October, with six of these alongside Columbus Day as a paid holiday, five paid holidays on their own, and seven unpaid days. Seven of the 17 states additionally commemorate Native Americans or some aspect of Native history or culture, on dates other than the second Monday in October.