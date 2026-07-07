Hyderabad’s Char Kaman all set to be restored: What are they, why they matter

Hyderabad is known for its iconic Charminar, the structure which falls in the Old City and bears the signature of the Qutb Shahi dynasty’s architectural majesty. But what’s lesser known are the four ornamental gateways that lead to the Charminar, called the Char Kaman.

The Telangana government has announced that the gateways will soon get a facelift. Here’s what to know about its history and the restoration plans.

History and significance of Char Kaman

The Charminar was built between 1589 and 1591 by Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah, the fifth ruler of the Qutb Shahi dynasty. According to Mohammed Safiullah, a Hyderabad historian and honorary managing trustee of Deccan Heritage Trust, the Kamans could have been built around 1594.