Plassey: Remembering the 1757 battle that birthed the British empire in India

Written by Shatakshi Saklani

A battle that lasted only a few hours would alter the fate of the Indian subcontinent for nearly two centuries. The story of Britain’s colonial empire in India traces its beginnings to the small village of Plassey in West Bengal.

June 23 this year marks 269 years since the famous 1757 Battle of Plassey, a conflict between the English East India Company, led by Robert Clive, and the Nawab of Bengal, Siraj-ud-daula. The battle, which ended in Clive’s victory, was one of the foundational events through which the British expanded beyond purely commercial interests to gain a foothold first in Bengal — and then across the rest of India.

Here’s what to know about the battle, the events that led up to it, and the impact it had on the British colonial project in India.

Bengal before the battle

In 1690, Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s farman (royal order) granted the Company the right to duty-free trade in Bengal. The same year, the Company laid the foundations of Calcutta, fortifying the settlement — called Fort William — by 1696.

In the 18th century, however, Bengal witnessed the decline of centralised Mughal power and the rise of nearly autonomous nawabs. This was also the same time when Bengal had become extremely important to the Company’s trade.

As the nawabs attempted to assert their authority, they often came into conflict with the Company. The conflicts began from the time of the first nawab of Bengal, Murshid Quli Khan, who ruled from 1717 until his death in 1727. In April 1756, Siraj-ud-daula became the nawab. His rule saw a great intensification of the conflict.

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Meanwhile, conflicts between Britain and France in Europe — most notably, the Austrian Succession War (1740-48) and the subsequent Seven Years War (1756-63) — brought the Anglo-French rivalry to India. Making trading profits in the region became increasingly insecure. This insecurity and the fear of French onslaught prompted the Company to strengthen its fortifications in Calcutta, without the nawab’s permission.

The Company also granted asylum to an individual called Krishna Ballabh, whom the nawab had charged with fraud. All these issues posed a challenge to Siraj’s authority and sovereignty.

When the Company failed to heed these warnings, the nawab marched with 30,000 soldiers to the English factory at Kasimbazar, capturing the Company officials, locking the warehouse, and disarming all Englishmen. Roger Drake, the British administrator in charge of Fort William, believed he could avenge this defeat by force, ignoring the nawab’s request for diplomatic reconciliation. In response, Siraj attacked and captured Calcutta on June 20, 1756.

This precipitated a major crisis. In his book Bengal: The British Bridgehead: Eastern India 1740-1828 (1987), the historian P J Marshall wrote: “An expedition dispatched from Madras with warships, British soldiers and sepoys, under the command of the already famous Colonel Robert Clive, arrived off the coast of Bengal in December 1756.”

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What followed is often described as the “Plassey Conspiracy”. The historian Sekhar Bandyopadhyay, in From Plassey to Partition: A History of Modern India (2004), wrote: “There was already a disaffected faction at the nawab’s court, consisting of merchants, bankers, financiers and powerful zamindars.”

The nawab’s efforts to consolidate power and squeeze resources from Bengal’s large zamindars and banking houses alienated these important economic and political actors. The merchant and banking families had also developed significant economic relations with the British.

Clive capitalised on this discontent within these alienated factions, led by the Jagat Seths, a major banking family. There was a conspiracy to replace Siraj with Mir Jafar, his commander-in-chief.

The battle

Clive’s forces advanced towards the nawab’s capital, Murshidabad. The nawab’s army consisted of 50,000 men, including 16,000 cavalry and a French-officered force of some 50 field guns. On the other hand, Clive’s army comprised only 3,000 men and 10 field guns.

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The armies met near Palashi (anglicised to Plassey) in present-day West Bengal’s Nadia district. Early artillery exchanges didn’t amount to much. A sudden heavy downpour, however, turned proceedings in the British’s favour, who quickly covered their artillery and ammunition. The nawab’s army failed to do the same, rendering most of their equipment ineffective.

A plan of the Battle of Plassey fought on June 23, 1757, by Robert Clive against the Nawab of Bengal. Photo: Wikimedia Commons A plan of the Battle of Plassey fought on June 23, 1757, by Robert Clive against the Nawab of Bengal. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Despite their numerical superiority, the nawab’s army was also fatally weakened by Mir Jafar’s betrayal. Under the influence of Jafar and other conspirators, the largest contingent of the nawab’s army remained inactive.

The battle ended in Clive’s victory. Siraj-ud-daula tried to flee the battle scene, but was soon captured and put to death.

The Plassey plunder

Mir Jafar was appointed the new nawab of Bengal; however, he acted largely as a puppet ruler under the Company.

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“What followed hereafter is often referred to as the ‘Plassey plunder’,” wrote Bandyopadhyay. Between 1757 and 1760, the Company received Rs 22.5 million from Mir Jafar. Company officials, including Clive, also made personal fortunes through rampant abuse of trading permits for their private trade.

But Mir Jafar soon found it difficult to meet the Company’s financial demands and was replaced by his son-in-law, Mir Kasim, in October 1760. Conflict again erupted over the misuse of trading privileges by Company officials. The subsequent war against Kasim and his ally, the nawab of Awadh, and their defeat at Buxar (1764) allowed Clive to achieve complete control in Bengal.

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Economically, control over one of the wealthiest provinces of Mughal India, proved immensely beneficial for the British. As the British historian C A Bayly noted in Indian Society and the Making of the British Empire (2008): “The Company’s profits in land-revenue management and private individuals’ fortunes built up through the purchase of Nawabi perquisites were now used to sustain a system of world trade which stretched to Canton and London.”

By 1765, the company took over the diwani (revenue collection rights) of Bengal, giving it access to Bengal’s revenue that greatly reduced its dependence on bullion imports from England, which virtually ceased after 1757.

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There was also a shift in the nature of the Company’s dealings with local merchants and artisans. Having previously benefited from competition among European buyers, these groups now found themselves operating under the Company’s domination.

The battle’s significance lay not in its scale, but in its consequences. Through a combination of conspiracy and military intervention, the East India Company acquired a degree of political influence that far exceeded its earlier commercial role, making Bengal the first base of its expanding power in India.

The author is an intern at The Indian Express.