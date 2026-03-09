250 years later, why Adam Smith’s ‘Wealth of Nations’ remains relevant, from colleges to debates on AI

On March 9, 1776, Scottish philosopher Adam Smith’s An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations (stylised simply as The Wealth of Nations) first hit the shelves. A few centuries later, the text, published during the advent of the Industrial Revolution, would boast the status of a foundational doctrine of classical economics.

The work is also widely recognised as the first formulation of a comprehensive system of political economy (that is, the relationships among society, politics and the economy).

Smith offered a diagnosis of the role of human nature in economic decision-making. Mainstream economics usually predicates its theories on humans as perfectly rational actors (homo economicus, a concept originating in the work of the 19th-century English philosopher John Stuart Mill) seeking only to increase personal profits.

The first instance of this detached modelling is often mistakenly attributed to Adam Smith. However, Smith’s work did not discount the importance of psychological conditioning during economic decision-making. Having anchored the market mechanics of his time in practical concepts like human emotion, inherent bias, and the role of societal conditioning, Adam Smith’s ideas more closely mirror those of modern-day behavioural economists.

Workers as thinking beings

At the time of the book’s publishing, the global economy was choked by “mercantilism”, or the belief that a nation’s wealth was measured by accumulating gold and minimising imports, making trade a zero-sum game.

Intent on challenging this view, Smith argued that true wealth was generated through mutual exchange and the “division of labour,” where breaking down complex tasks among workers created a measurable rise in output productivity.

Smith’s focus, however, was not simply on output but also on the psychological state of the worker. Cautioning against forcing a person to endlessly perform the same task, he speculated that it would result in severe intellectual degradation, causing even specialised workers to become “as stupid and ignorant as it is possible for a human being to become.”

Story continues below this ad

One of the first to recognise the centrality of cognitive stimulation and mental health within the economy, his inclusion of bias in economic theory was a breath of fresh air for the academics of the time.

A not-so-rational ‘Invisible hand’

Arguably the most famous of his concepts, the idea of the “invisible hand” dictated that despite individuals undertaking actions guided purely by self-interest, say, when purchasing an item in a market, these actions directly created societal benefit by generating more wealth.

Acknowledging that this self-interest wasn’t purely rational, as was argued until then, he documented “overconfidence bias” long before the evolution of psychology as a social science. Noting how humans systematically overestimated their chances of success, he used it to explain why people flocked to high-risk ventures against all mathematical odds.

Relevance today in AI, crypto debates

The world continues to directly wrestle with Smith’s concepts and warnings about the cognitive toll of modern labour, with debates about AI automation across jobs and the psychological isolation of gig work. The emergence of speculative bubbles in cryptocurrency or tech stocks also offers a direct view into how concepts like overconfidence bias actually play out.

Story continues below this ad

Another aspect that makes Smith’s work applicable today is how he deviated from the academic norms of the time by not describing a distinctly European economy, but universal human conditions applicable even today.

The psychological accuracy of Smith’s dive into modern markets is rooted in his political economy’s mapping of the incentives of the human mind rather than just local commerce. The instinct to “truck, barter, and exchange,” the desire to better one’s social standing, and the psychological friction of repetitive labour were all insights easily translated across oceans.

Coupled with the rapid European expansion of the late 18th and early 19th century across Asia, Africa, and South America, the nature of Adam Smith’s ideas in The Wealth of Nations continue to be as culturally significant in a college like St. Stephen’s in New Delhi as it might have been in Enlightenment-era Edinburgh.

From moral philosophy to mathematical models

Story continues below this ad

Despite Smith’s deeply human approach, the trajectory of economics as a field of study eventually shifted.

Over the 19th and 20th centuries, economists sought to make the field more rigorous and drew inspiration from scientific research methods. The messy, emotional human behaviours Smith documented in his works were gradually stripped away to be replaced by formulaic microeconomics and quantitative econometrics.

The “invisible hand” became a rigid mathematical equilibrium of supply and demand, and the birth of the internet and data-hoarding only served to further boost this system of thinking.

In recent times, however, the pendulum has started to swing back. The rise of modern behavioural economics (Richard Thaler, winner of the 2017 Nobel Prize) and data-driven decision-making (Abhijit Banerjee, 2019 Nobel Prize) demonstrates that the mathematics of economics cannot be divorced from the mechanics of the mind.

Story continues below this ad

Algorithms, quantitative models, and policy frequently fail when they ignore human irrationality and fail to account for cognitive bias. Ultimately, the 250-year legacy of The Wealth of Nations can be condensed into a reminder that in a world increasingly focused on quantitative evidence and data, the complexities of human emotion (and interaction) often have the capacity to reveal more to the untrained eye than a rationally constructed econometric model.