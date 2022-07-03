Explained: History of the Pan-African flag, target of a flamethrower attack in the US

A Pan-African flag, flying outside the headquarters of a Black socialist group in Florida, was set on fire using a flamethrower Saturday.

In a video released by the group, the Uhuru Movement, a man is seen pulling a flamethrower from the trunk of his car and shooting at a tower 30-ft above the ground.

What does a Pan-African flag represent?

The Pan-African flag is a tricolour flag made up of red, black and green colours. It is a symbol of solidarity for people of African ancestry around the globe. In the flag, the red stripe represents a unifying bond of blood, and also that shed fighting for freedom. Colour black stands for the Black people who can claim one identity under the flag. And finally, the green stripe is a symbol of the abundant natural wealth of Africa. It is also known as the Black Liberation flag. the RBG (Red-Black-Green) or the UNIA (Universal Negro Improvement Association) flag.

What is the flag’s history?

The flag was adopted by the UNIA during its New York meeting in 1920. The outfit had been founded to promote Black nationalism and anti-colonialism.

It was a response to an offensive, bigoted song – Every Race Has A Flag But The Coon’ — that mocked African Americans. UNAI leader Marcus Garvey, in a 1921 speech, declared: “Show me the race or the nation without a flag, and I will show you a race of people without any pride. Aye! In song and mimicry they have said, “Every race has a flag but the coon.” How true! Aye! But that was said of us four years ago. They can’t say it now.”

How has it been used since its creation?

Seen as an emblem of Black pride and civil rights, the flag was commonly seen during protests against the 2014 police killing of an unarmed Black teenager Michael Brown in the US.

In the 1960s, it stood as a symbol of the Black Liberation Movement.

It routinely features during Juneteenth Day that commemorates the liberation of enslaved African Americans, and also Martin Luther King Day parades in the US.

Outside the US, several African countries have used the same combination of colours in their own flags.

There have also been suggestions to celebrate August 17, Garvey’s birthday, as Universal African Flag Day by flying the Pan-African flag.