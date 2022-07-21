scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Explained: The history and culture of eating ‘muri’, symbol of Mamata Banerjee’s protest against the Centre’s GST regime

It's hard to miss the 'muri' — 'murmura' in northern and western India — vendors in the streets of Kolkata, other cities and towns in the state, in markets, and in the local trains that connect the suburbs with West Bengal's capital.

Written by Kaushik Das Gupta | New Delhi |
July 21, 2022 4:34:39 pm
Could 'muri'/ 'murmura' become part of Mamata Banerjee's arsenal as she seeks to mobilise the opposition against the ruling establishment in the months to come?

The imposition of GST on puffed rice has touched a raw nerve in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Addressing her party’s annual Martyrs’ Day rally in Kolkata on July 21, she took out some ‘muri’ — puffed rice — from her bag and called a vendor on the stage to make an angry point against the imposition of tax on the staple.

The ubiquitous ‘muri’

It’s hard to miss the ‘muri’ — ‘murmura’ in northern and western India — vendors in the streets of Kolkata, other cities and towns in the state, in markets, and in the local trains that connect the suburbs with West Bengal’s capital.

Also Read |At Shaheed Diwas rally, Mamata Banerjee asks people to turn 2024 into ‘election of rejection’

Adding chopped onions, green chillies, coriander leaves, peanuts, and a dash of mustard oil to the puffed rice, they shake their steel containers vigorously to rustle up ‘jhaal muri’, a snack that is relished as much by the babus as by the working-class — some might even add a sliver or two of coconut, and a bit of kala chana.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...Premium
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...
Best of Explained
Click here for more

‘Muri’ can be part of a Bengali breakfast with ‘aloo chorchori’ (a potato hash spiced with nigella seed), and handfuls of it popped in with tea. Even without any accompaniment, ‘muri’ is a meal in itself, albeit a humble one. A large, often square, airtight tin of ‘muri’ would be found in most Bengali homes.

Much nutritive value

The origins of this light and fragile-looking version of rice are uncertain. Some ascribe ancient provenance to it. Others date the practice of heating freshly harvested rice in wide-mouthed earthen pots, half full of sand, to medieval times, around the 15th century — as an offering to the gods.

The heat pushes the grain out of the husk, and they puff up. The roasting process makes it an easy-to-digest food.

In the 1930s, the nationalist chemist and industrialist Prafulla Chandra Ray, who founded India’s first pharmaceutical company, Bengal Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, wrote an essay comparing the nutritive properties of ‘muri’, flattened rice, and biscuits.

Explained |July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally and its importance for Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress

Complete with a table describing the vitamin contents of these food items, Ray’s essay held up ‘muri’ and flattened rice as far superior to biscuits.

Outside Bengal too

But ‘muri’ isn’t just quintessential to Bengal. That it is essential to ‘bhel puri’ is well known. Andhra Pradesh has its ‘muntha masala’, Kolhapur its ‘bhadang murmura’ and Odisha has ‘muri masala’.

And then there’s the iconic ‘muri mansa’ of Mayurbhanj — mutton curry slow cooked in an earthen vessel and mixed with puffed rice and green chillies. Among the several legends associated with the dish is that the delicacy made its way to Ashoka’s kitchen after his war with Kalinga.

Could ‘muri’/ ‘murmura’ become part of Mamata Banerjee’s arsenal as she seeks to mobilise the opposition against the ruling establishment in the months to come?

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
At Martyrs' Day rally, Mamata asks people to turn 2024 into ‘election of rejection’

At Martyrs' Day rally, Mamata asks people to turn 2024 into ‘election of rejection’

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Maharashtra govt removes stay on constructing Aarey car shed

Maharashtra govt removes stay on constructing Aarey car shed

Days after drinking water from Kali Bein, Punjab CM Mann in hospital

Days after drinking water from Kali Bein, Punjab CM Mann in hospital

Working as farm hand and cook, single mother of four daughters raises champion weightlifter
CWG 2022

Working as farm hand and cook, single mother of four daughters raises champion weightlifter

Italian PM resigns after key coalition allies boycott trust vote

Italian PM resigns after key coalition allies boycott trust vote

Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emerges
Opinion

Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emerges

Premium
The phenomenon of ‘pan-Indian’ films, their spread and success
Explained

The phenomenon of ‘pan-Indian’ films, their spread and success

How does gapping meals impact your metabolism?

How does gapping meals impact your metabolism?

Biden's 'grew up with cancer' comment triggers speculation, White House clarifies

Biden's 'grew up with cancer' comment triggers speculation, White House clarifies

NASA video shows Apollo 11 astronauts' tracks still on the Moon
Watch

NASA video shows Apollo 11 astronauts' tracks still on the Moon

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement