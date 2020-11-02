Explained: High Covid risk found among grocery store employees

Those in roles that require them to face customers are 5 times as likely to test positive as their colleagues in other positions. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

A first-of-its-kind study has suggested that grocery store employees are likely to be at high risk of Covid-19 infection, and those in roles that require them to face customers are 5 times as likely to test positive as their colleagues in other positions. The study is published in the BMJ Group journal Occupational & Environmental Medicine.

Among those testing positive, three out of four had no symptoms. This suggests that these key workers could be an important reservoir of infection, said the researchers. They studied 104 employees of one grocery store in Boston, Massachusetts. Each employee was tested for SARS-CoV- in May this year. One in five (21 out of 104) workers tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, indicating a prevalence of 20%.

(Source: BMJ)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd