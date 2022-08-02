scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Explained: Why is heavy rainfall battering Kerala?

The state is presently under the influence of at least three rainfall triggering weather conditions.

Written by Anjali Marar | Thiruvananthapuram |
August 2, 2022 6:24:15 pm
A boatman ferries passengers ashore during monsoon rains, in Kochi (PTI Photo)

After experiencing poor rainfall in June and July, almost three-fourth of Kerala is experiencing heavy showers this month, with several areas on the brink of flooding.

With the state government declaring closure of all schools Tuesday, there is a fear among locals of a 2018 redux when the state had witnessed its worst deluge in almost a century.

Why is Kerala witnessing heavy rains?

Kerala is presently under the influence of at least three rainfall triggering weather conditions.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...

There are strong Westerly winds flowing-in from the Arabian Sea, and bringing moisture over Kerala.

Another major cause for an increase in rainfall is the presence of an east-west shear zone located 10 degrees north over the southern peninsula. This vertical zone — that can prevail either in the lower, middle or upper atmospheric levels — allows active winds of high speeds to interact. This zone also allows monsoon winds to remain active, thus causing intense rainfall over the area under its influence.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

The IMD further stated that the presence of a north-south trough running between Chhattisgarh and Comorin areas, which is located closer to south Kerala is causing widespread rainfall.

“These three factors are causing heavy spells over Kerala. The monsoon will remain active over the state during the next three to four days,” said an official from the Meteorological Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.

On Tuesday morning, the Central Water Commission (CWC) issued an alert to downstream areas of Manimala river in Kottayam district. The river was flowing above the danger mark of 97.915 metres.

How much has it rained in the state?

The southwest monsoon hit Kerala three days ahead of schedule on May 29.

In June, Kerala received 308.6 mm rain (a deficit of 52 per cent) followed by 961.2mm (26 per cent deficit) in July.

The current spell is likely to bring isolated heavy rainfall over most of the 14 districts during the next four to six days and it could help reduce the existing rainfall deficiency by small margins.

Since August 1, extremely heavy spells of rain have been recorded over Thrissur district with the 24-hour rainfall in Enamakkal being 225.6 mm, followed by Kodungallur (210 mm), and Chalakudy (213 mm).

Also in Explained |Explained: Why being on a plane with an infected person cannot usually give you monkeypox

Other high-rainfall areas across the state were located in Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Kollam districts. These include Aluva (184 mm), Peerumedu (154.4 mm), Piravom (146 mm), Kochi (138.2 mm), Thodupuzha (113.2 mm) , Aryankavu (95 mm), Kanjirapally (85.4 mm) and Munnar (70.6 mm).

What are the rainfall trends emerging from Kerala?

Kerala is among India’s high rainfall receiving states and records an annual rainfall of 2855 mm.

Of the rainfall received during monsoon season, July and June rainfall accounts for 32.9 per cent (642.7mm) and 32.6 (637.2mm) per cent, respectively. In comparison, only 21 per cent (414 mm) of the seasonal rainfall of the state occurs in August.

Scientists have noted a declining trend in the annual rainfall quantum over Kerala, but not so during the monsoon season. Kerala receives nearly 70 per cent of its annual rainfall during June to September.

“But there has been a significant variation in the rainfall distribution within the monsoon season,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD.

This was corroborated in a study on rainfall variability over Kerala, undertaken by Climate Research and Services of IMD, Pune.

The study found a declining rainfall trend during June and July as compared to an increase in rainfall during August and September over the past three decades.

“But long-term rainfall trends indicate a significant increase in the heavy rainfall (64.5mm to 115.4 mm in 24 hours) during August. Likewise, there has been a rise in extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.4 mm in 24-hours) events during the four-month monsoon season,” said VK Mini, senior forecaster at IMD, Thiruvananthapuram.

Also in Explained |Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands and why?

Locally, Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Kasargod and Wayanad districts showed the largest rainfall variability during 1989 – 2018. It ranged between 47 – 69 per cent depending on the month.

What is the forecast for the coming few days?

Officials from the India Meteorological Department say that monsoon will be “vigorous” over Kerala till August 5. The rainfall activity will gradually shift from the southern to northern districts, they add.

“There has been a swift northward movement of this shear zone. The heavy rainfall activity will move towards northern districts during the next two to three days,” said D Sivananda Pai, Director, Institute of Climate Change Studies, Kottayam.

In view of these multiple weather conditions, IMD has placed Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts on red alert (warning) till Wednesday. Thereafter, the rainfall will shift towards central and northern districts with the same alert over Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. For August 5, Kannur, Kasargod and Wayanad districts join the list of existing red alert districts.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 06:24:15 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

2

Amit Shah says will implement CAA once Covid vaccination drive is over

3

Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands and why?

4

Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on her way to a CWG gold medal

5

Maldives President in India Live Updates: India to extend $100 million line of credit to Maldives; six pacts signed

Featured Stories

Let's celebrate wins at Commonwealth Games, but developing a sporting cul...
Let's celebrate wins at Commonwealth Games, but developing a sporting cul...
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
Explained: Why is heavy rainfall battering Kerala?
Explained: Why is heavy rainfall battering Kerala?
Explained: Why being on a plane with an infected person cannot usually gi...
Explained: Why being on a plane with an infected person cannot usually gi...
From the Urdu Press: Of Karnataka bulldozer model, shrinking Parliament s...
From the Urdu Press: Of Karnataka bulldozer model, shrinking Parliament s...
Babul Supriyo may find a berth tomorrow as Mamata seeks 'younger' Cabinet
Babul Supriyo may find a berth tomorrow as Mamata seeks 'younger' Cabinet
India 8-8 vs South Africa in Lawn Bowls final
CWG Day 5 LIVE

India 8-8 vs South Africa in Lawn Bowls final

Gurgaon brothers ‘have been smuggling weapons from Europe for a decade’, police say
Airport handguns seizure

Gurgaon brothers ‘have been smuggling weapons from Europe for a decade’, police say

Why being on a plane with an infected person cannot usually give you monkeypox
Explained

Why being on a plane with an infected person cannot usually give you monkeypox

Red alert in 8 districts, over 700 people moved to relief camps
Kerala monsoon fury

Red alert in 8 districts, over 700 people moved to relief camps

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion:

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India
Explained

4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India

Premium
Mohammed Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest six persons

Mohammed Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest six persons

Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis
ICYMI

Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis

Premium
India and Pakistan will clash on these dates
Asia Cup & World T20

India and Pakistan will clash on these dates

4 Gujarat youths with high IELTS score fail to speak in English in US court, cops begin probe

4 Gujarat youths with high IELTS score fail to speak in English in US court, cops begin probe

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement