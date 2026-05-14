What is PCOS, and why does its renaming to PMOS matter? An AIIMS doctor explains

For years, the term Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) has been widely used to describe one of the most common hormonal conditions affecting women of reproductive age. But many experts have long argued that the name was incomplete, even misleading. By focusing only on the ovaries, it failed to capture the full spectrum of metabolic, hormonal, reproductive and psychological challenges associated with the condition.

That understanding has now prompted a major global shift in medical terminology. In a landmark global effort led by Monash University, PCOS will now be called Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS), which better reflects the condition’s complex, multisystem nature. According to Dr Garima Kachchawa, professor, obstetrics and gynaecology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, “the shift also underlines the need for women and clinicians to look beyond reproductive symptoms and recognise the broader health risks linked to the disorder.”

For years, what doctors told us were “cysts” actually represented a hormonal complication. Normally, during each menstrual cycle, several follicles start growing in the ovary. One becomes the dominant follicle. It matures fully and releases an egg (ovulation). The remaining follicles naturally regress. In what was traditionally called PCOS, that maturation process gets disrupted. Instead of one follicle fully developing, many follicles stall midway. They remain small and immature rather than progressing to ovulation. These are called arrested follicles. On an ultrasound, these immature follicles often appear as multiple small, round fluid-filled structures around the ovary. Hence the misconception, according to Dr Kachhawa. Excerpts:

What does the renaming of PCOS to PMOS signify, and why was this change considered necessary?

The renaming of PCOS to PMOS reflects the understanding that the condition is a multisystem disorder, involving endocrine, metabolic, reproductive, psychological and dermatological features. The term “PCOS” focused mainly on the ovaries and did not adequately represent the broader nature of the condition. The new name will gradually be introduced globally over the next three years.

How is PMOS different from the traditional understanding of PCOS, both medically and clinically?

PMOS highlights its multisystem nature, including metabolic features such as obesity, dysglycaemia (abnormal blood sugar level), Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia (high bad cholesterol and triglyceride levels), metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) or fatty liver, cardiovascular disease and sleep apnoea. The symptoms are many.

Reproductive features could manifest as ovulatory dysfunction, irregular menstrual cycles, infertility, pregnancy complications and increased risk of endometrial cancer. Psychological features are depression, anxiety, poor quality of life and eating disorders. Dermatological features are identifiable as acne, thinning scalp and facial hair.

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Why do experts say the term “polycystic ovary syndrome” is misleading for patients and doctors?

The term was misleading because many women with PCOS do not actually have ovarian cysts, though they may have looked like that in an ultrasound scan. But labelling these cases as PCOS delays diagnosis and hinders effective communication between patients and health professionals. This results in patient dissatisfaction with care.

Will the new name PMOS change how the condition is diagnosed, treated, or understood by women living with it?

The new name will not immediately change diagnostic criteria or treatment protocols. Existing treatment plans remain valid unless symptoms or health risks require reassessment. However, it may help women better understand that the condition extends beyond the ovaries and includes important metabolic and hormonal aspects.

It may encourage clinicians to adopt a more comprehensive approach to patient care by placing greater emphasis on screening for blood sugar, cholesterol, blood pressure and other long-term health risks, lifestyle modification, and multidisciplinary management alongside reproductive concerns.

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What does this renaming mean for awareness and management of the condition in countries like India, where PCOS prevalence is high?

In India, where the prevalence of PCOS is high, the nomenclature could encourage earlier screening for obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and other metabolic complications, while promoting a more multidisciplinary and preventive approach to management.

How could this renaming help reduce stigma around the condition?

This could improve awareness among patients and healthcare providers, encourage earlier recognition of symptoms and reduce stigma associated with infertility, weight gain, acne and hirsutism.

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The change carries particular significance for India, where experts estimate the prevalence of the condition to be between 16 and 18 per cent. Given the genetic predisposition of Indians to heart disease and diabetes, delayed diagnosis can mean years of unmanaged symptoms and missed opportunities to prevent complications like insulin resistance, infertility, gestational diabetes and cardiovascular risks later in life.