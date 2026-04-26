People born after 2009 to be banned from buying cigarettes: The UK’s new Bill, explained

In November 2025, the Maldives became the only country to implement a ‘generational’ smoking ban, which bars people born in and after 2007 from buying tobacco. (AP file photo)

People born on or after January 1, 2009, will not be able to purchase cigarettes in the United Kingdom once a Bill passed by the Houses of Parliament receives royal assent in the next few days.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill was introduced in 2024 under then-Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak. He had said, “I propose that in future we raise the smoking age by one year, every year. That means a 14-year-old today will never legally be sold a cigarette and that they — and their generation — can grow up smoke-free.”

Now, under a Labour Party government, the Bill is set to become law. Before the UK, New Zealand had also introduced a ban based on year of birth, but later scrapped it. What is driving the measure, and why have some criticised it?